Ping Pong offers symptom lighting to Parkinson's Disease Patient Patient

Once a week, Bob employees find blessed relief of the pain and fatigue that he has plagued to him for the past seven years.

Just like thousands of Australians, 83-year-old has Parkinson's disease.

But when he plays Ping Pong every Monday afternoon in a modest council chamber, Mr Staff has the feeling that he is a younger man again.

“While you play it, you forget all your pain and pains,” he said.

“ You are just normal again. “

This is because hand-eye coordination and rapid response time in racquet sports such as Ping Pong and Pickleball are useful in reducing the symptoms of Parkinson's disease.

Trevor Chong is an associate professor in cognitive neuroscience at Monash University and leads the Monash Cognitive Neurology Laboratory.

Trevor Chong says that the unique characteristics of Ping Pong make it particularly effective as a form of Parkinson's disease therapy. ((Delivered: Trevor Chong))

He said that although many forms of exercise can help improve the symptoms of Parkinson's disease, the unique characteristics of Ping Pong made it particularly effective.

The focus of sport on balance, hand-eye coordination and response time can reduce the tremors and stiffness that is often experienced by people with Parkinson's disease.

The rapid thinking and strategic decision -making that are involved in playing ping -pong can reduce the symptoms of cognitive impairment, including problems with memory, language and spatial orientation.

“Last but not least is ping pong an activity [that] It has often been shown that social interaction improves both cognition and mood, “said Dr. Chong.

“ Ping Pong can help improve many domains that are often influenced in Parkinson's disease. “

Ping Pong Parkinson

MR staff is one of more than 150,000 people who live with Parkinson's disease in Australia, making it the second most common neurological disease in the country after dementia.

And as the population gets older, it becomes more and more often.

According to the World Health Organization, Parkinson's disease is the world's fastest growing neurological disorder.

Sports groups for people who live with Parkinson's disease have developed to help relieve the symptoms of the disease by exercising. ((ABC Wide Bay: James Taylor))

An Australian report from Parkinson's estimates that the number of people with the disease will triple in the next 25 years.

Helen Halford is the Australian coordinator for Ping Pong Parkinson, an international organization that promotes sport as a form of therapy for the disease.

It has more than 300 branches in 25 countries around the world, with the first Australian chapter that opened in Hervey Bay last year, 300 kilometers north of Brisbane.

Mrs. Halford said that the physical and mental health of the eight regular members, including Mr -employees, had improved since they took a racket.

Helen Halford is the Australian coordinator for Ping Pong Parkinson's. ((ABC Wide Bay: James Taylor))

“I let people tell that they feel better and move better,” she said.

“ The tremor leaves and their movement is fluent again, it is all really beautiful and fluent. “

'Fill my heart with joy'

Mr. Robby's son said his father had been rejuvenated after he had come to the group.

Robby Staff (right) with his father Bob (left) and Ping Pong Parkinson founder Nenad Bach (Middle). ((ABC Wide Bay: James Taylor))

“It is incredibly invaluable as a social activity and also a physical activity and just an enthusiasm for life,” he said.

“ It is absolutely holistic, I think there is a lot going on that benefits the participants. Not every medicine comes like a pill. “

Ping Pong Parkinson's founder Nenad Bach started the organization in 2017 after he was diagnosed.

He said he felt stimulated after a visit to the Hervey Bay chapter.

Nenad Bach founded Ping Pong Parkinson's after he discovered that the sport relieved him of the disease symptoms of his Parkinson's. ((ABC Wide Bay: James Taylor))

“If you place people in this room, you can't take the smile off the face,” he said.

“It changes their lives and for me it fills my heart with joy.”