Sports
It has its own challenge
In a cricket world that is increasingly being consumed by the flash and frenzy of T20 competitions, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has thrown his weight behind the permanent charm of ODI Cricket. Talk about the Beyond23 Cricket podcast With former Australian captain Michael Clarke, Rohit passionately supported the 50-over format and called another challenge that still demand skill, temperament and resilience.
There is much talk about whether one -day cricket is still relevant, Rohit said. We are all mature and watch 50-over world cups and ICC Champions-Trophy competitions. Those were games with high intensity. I know that people are more attracted to the pace of T20s, but 50-over cricket has its own taste and requirements.
Rohits Love for ODIs is not only talked, supported by figures and performance. He recently played a crucial role in Indias Triumphant 2025 ICC Champions Trophy campaign, and scored 180 points in five games. His determining moment came in the final against New Zealand, where his 76 out of 83 deliveries earned him the player of the game and India helped to lift the trophy.
With 11,168 runs in 273 ODIs, including 32 centuries and a high score of 264 The highest individual score in ODI Historyhit is one of the largest to play the size ever. Its average of 48.76 and strike speed of almost 93 reflect a consistency and dominance that includes for a decade.
Despite his ODI Di down, the experienced batter goes through a quiet phase in IPL 2025 with the Mumbai Indians. In five games he has only managed 56 runs with an average of 11.20. But if his comments are an indication, Rohit looks more focused on the larger image and legacy formats.
I still believe in the value of odis, he said. They test you in a way that does not do any other size, mentally and tactically. You can't hurry. You have to build your innings, absorb and make your game pace.
While the world continues to pursue Sixes and Strike rates, Rohit Sharmas words serve as a timely memory: sometimes the longer road is still worth taking.

