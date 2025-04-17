Who is in, in 2025





Tennessee Football is looking for a Quarterback in the transfer portal, in addition to a few other needs. The departure of Quarterback Nico Iamaleava over a NIL dispute opens a large gap on the depth card from UT, and it can have a Domino effect on university football. The winter transfer portal was active. UT lost 18 players, including 13 on Scholarship, and added four players. The spring transfer portal is open from 16-25 April. Here is the latter about the vols. Inside Tennessee QB Search Payment transfer or Jake Merklinger? What does Tennessee need football from Transfer Portal? Getting a quarterback is the top priority for the Vols. They could try to land a accurate starter for the right price or add a quarterback to compete with Redshirt First -year Jake Merklinger for the runway. But De Vols also need a broad receiver because they only have seven on a scholarship for the 2025 season, including three first -year students. And they could explore options at defensive Tackle of Cornerback, where the injuries came together the depth card in the spring training. If you lose important players from the portal, this will supplement those positions with transfers. So the list of needs can change. That Tennessee Football leaves via the transfer portal Quarterback Nico Imaleava (UCLA) Iamaleava, a former five-star reckut, started as a Redshirt first-year student in 2024. He passed 2,616 Yards, 19 TDs and five interceptions on the way to the Vols who placed a 10-3 record and make the College Football Playoff. He took a Redshirt in 2023, but earned the Citrus Bowl MVP in the last game of that season. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Iamaleava entered the portal with a “non -contact” indication. And he is expected to switch to UCLA, according to several reports. Nico Iamaleava What really a nerve for Josh Heupel became when QB Tennessee left Safety John Slaughter John Slaughter, a 6-2, 197 pounder, is reportedly introduced the portal. He played in 23 games for two seasons at UT, usually in special teams. He has two more seasons of being eligible. In 2024 he made five tackles and one interception in 10 games. Slaughter was a three-star recruit in the 2023 class. He competed for a starting place in addition to recurring starter Andre Turrentine. But it seemed that Slaughter was behind Jakobe Thomas and Edrees Farooq on the depth card. Who joins Tennessee Football via the transfer portal This is updated. Who has added Tennessee and lost in the winter transfer Portal Vols added: OG/C I am a pendleton (Notre Dame)

And Wendell tired (Arizona)

RB -star Thomas (Duke)

WR Amari Jefferson (Alabama) Fols lost: LB Kalib Perry (Louisville)

WR Squirrel White (Florida State))

You Holden Staes (Indiana)

QB Gaston Moore

In Charlie Browder

The Jayson Jenkins (State Florida)

DB Christian Harrison (Cincinnati)

RB Cam Seldon (Virginia Tech)

At Luke Shouse

WR Nate Spillman (Charlotte)

WR Nathan Leacock (Purdue)

WR Chas Nimrod (Zuid -Florida)

QB Ryan Damron (Stephen F. Austin)

LB Jalen Smith (Mississippi State)

CB Jordan Matthews (Vanderbilt)

WR Kaleb Webb (Maryland)

RB Khalifa Keith (Appalachian State)

Ol Vysen Lang (Troy) Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe. Get the latest news and insight into SEC -Football by subscribing to theSec unfiltered newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox.

