



Alina Mller glides from free skate to PWHL MLLERS Journey started in the most modest way: a family trip to a free skate. She did not come from a hockey household. In fact, she and her brother, Mirco Mllerwere encouraged to participate in a more popular pastime in their home country: handball. Alina was only six when she first went the ice, and she was already skating around the ice rink by the time her older brother showed interest in the game. He didn't start until he was nine, after barn has already started playing, like she proudly admitted to the PWHL. He eventually cut his own way to the NHL and started playing for the San Jose Sharks and New Jersey Devils, as well as for the Swiss national team in Beijing 2022. He is a big problem in Switzerland, she said about her older brother and colleague Olympian. “I am very proud of him. Their career followed parallel tracks, which often ran independently, although never without a healthy brother or sister competition. In a country where there were no girls' competitions at the time, Alina played with boys until she was 18. I am quite grateful for the boys' teams I played at home, she told the IIHF. Not everyone can play with the boys at such a high level, not everyone allows it. I am very happy that I have taken such big steps there. Apart from her experiences in the national team, it was only when she crossed the Atlantic Ocean to play collegial hockey at Northeastern University in Boston That she found an environment tailored to the women's competition. It was, far from home, surrounded by top athletes, that her game grew up. She played in Division I for five years, brought five straight hockey titles home and earned three straight frozen four performances. When the PWHL was launched in 2023, MLLER was a lock for the top round. Boston felt like a natural fit with its famous ice rinks and collegial ties. [Draft day] Will be one of the best days of my life, she said. The life of our dream as a pro hockey player is the best ever, She told Olympics.com.

