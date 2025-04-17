



Four -time national ladies table tennis champion, Offiong Edem, has made a compelling appeal to the private sector of Nigeria to significantly increase its involvement in sponsorship and promotion of table tennis. Edem, a five -time Olympian, expressed its concern during a recent courtesy visit to the chairman of the Cross River State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Comrade Archibong ESU, in Calabar. She underlined that the scarcity of financial support is the most important obstacle to the progress of tennis in Nigeria. The appreciated athlete regretted the prevailing dependence on individual players to ask funds for international competition trips, a practice that, according to them, is harmful to the long-term perspectives of the sport. She quoted a recent copy in which a talented female player was forced to withdraw from a prestigious worldwide tournament because of the inability to secure airline tickets. Edem also emphasized the substantial costs related to professional tennis equipment, which showed that Nigerian players, including himself, often compete on international stage with outdated clothing due to financial limitations, a situation that inevitably influences moral. She pointed out that sponsorship from the Ministry of Sport or other government agencies usually only come for large international events such as the Olympic Games and the African games, where tennis is grouped alongside many other sports disciplines. Currently in Calabar to carry out a two-day table tennis coaching clinic for prospective-young players, a precursor of the Offiong Edem Foundation Table Tennis Competition that started on Thursday 17 April, Edem emphasized the abundance of Table Tentern Talent in Nigeria. She emphasized the crucial need for Nigerian players to get exposure by participating in international competitions to refine their skills and improve their competitive trust. In response, Comrade Archibong Edem praised for its proactive efforts in organizing both the coaching clinic and the Foundation competition, which recognizes their crucial role in cherishing the future of Nigerian table tennis. He praised her dedication to guiding a new generation of players who will follow her on the national and international stage. Comrade Archibong also urged parents to encourage their children to pursue sporting interests in addition to their academic efforts, in which they notice the potential of sport to reduce the delinquency of young people and to reduce crime figures within the community.

