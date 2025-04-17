Sports
Exiled Afghan women welcome cricket financing with hope and tears
A financing promise of the International Cricket Council has given the banished female cricketers of Afghanistan on the hope of recognition and the chance to play on the international stage in resistance in the Taliban.
The global administrative body of the game said it would set up a dedicated fund to support the Afghan women, most of whom have been resettled in Australia after fleeing Afghanistan when the Taliban came to power in 2021.
The ICC refused to provide financial details or a timeline for the payment of funds, but the players are hopeful that the promise will be a turning point for the women's game.
“We feel inspired and appreciated,” said Nahida Sapan, one of the refugee crickets in Melbourne.
“This news gave us a lot of confidence for the future.
“We sent each other a message and called each other about it. Some girls cried because we worked very hard for it.”
Sapan was one of the 25 women who were contracted by the cricket board of Afghanistan in 2020, who hoped to follow the men's team by playing in the worldwide stage of the game.
Most started with a new life in Australia, with some moving to Great Britain and Canada.
Captain by Sapan, the Cricketers based in Australia, played an exhibition match against a team that was organized by Cricket without borders in January, an unit of non -profit organization to support the women's game.
It was their first competition since the fleeing of Afghanistan, and although international recognition was missing, it was facilitated by Cricket Australia and supported by local government officials.
'Close the door'
Afghanistan has an established men's team that enjoys ICC financing, despite human rights groups calling in the administrative body to suspend and forbid membership of the nation to play in international cricket.
Australia and other countries refuse to play the Afghanistan men's team in the bilateral series that quotes deteriorating human rights for women in the province, where female sport is crushed.
Since the return to power in 2021, the Taliban has limited the access of women to education and work, limiting their movement and forced them to cover their faces and bodies.
The Taliban say that they respect the rights of women in accordance with their interpretation of Islamic law and local customs.
The ICC said it will collaborate with the cricket boards of the Indian, Australia and England to set up a task force aimed at maintaining the cricket career of the Afghan ladies, but consisted of recognizing the hope of the players on recognition.
It refused to comment on whether there was a path to recognize recognition for them.
Sapan said there had been no cricketers from the men's team of Afghanistan to congratulate the women on the promise of the financing.
But that was understandable in view of the politics involved, she added.
“It is difficult. We know about the situation of Afghanistan. We know about the cricket situation in Afghanistan, because, you know, the Taliban does not want the cricket board of the Afghanistan to support the ladies team,” she said.
“If they support the ladies team, they may not be able to continue (play) their matches and it will be like closing the cricketboard door for all men.”
– Reuters
