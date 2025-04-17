



Former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava is expected to transfer to UCLA, according to countless reports, after leaving the fulls over a dispute over zero. The father of Iamaleava, Nic, did not immediately respond to a Knox news request for comment. It comes after a flurry of schools had shown interest but then went back, probably because the asking price was too high. Details of the Nuldeal of Iamaleava with UCLA have not been released. NIL -Deals are between a player and a third party instead of the university, so they are not available through a public archive application. In the meantime, FOX Sports Personality Colin Cowherd reported that the Iamaleava family claims that problems with the violation of Tennessee is the reason for the transfer rather than money. “Nico Iamaleava goes to UCLA,” wrote Cowherd. “Family still claims that it is not about the (Money Bag Emoji). It is about the Vol Football Intension. I was not told what the Bruins pay.” I was told that moment ago Nico Iamaleava goes to Ucla. Family still claims that it is not about the @Vol_football attack. I was not told what the Bruins pay. – Colin Cowherd (@colincowerd) April 16, 2025 In Tennessee, Iamaleava was looking for a refund of his zero deal, who reportedly paid him more than $ 2 million a year. ESPN's Chris Low, stating sources, reported that the representatives of Iamaleava wanted his own Nil Pay rose to $ 4 million a yearWith the help of the possibility that he enters the portal as leverage. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Nico Iamaleava's brother the complicated of UCLA < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> The Iamaleava family may have to restore his relationship with UCLA because of their recent history. Madden Iamaleava, Nico's younger brother, was dedicated to UCLA for more than six months. But the four -star quarterback turned on the signing day on December 4 and signed at Arkansas instead. According to 247SportsMadden Iamaleava had never visited the Arkansas campus before signing with the Razorbacks. And he did not receive a stock market offer from them until signing day. Nico Iamaleava statistics at Tennessee Nico Iamaleava, from Long Beach, California, will restart his university career, although such a change was not necessary. Last season Iamaleava was the starting Quarterback from UT on its way to a record of 10-3 and the play-off of the University Football. He passed for 2,616 Yards, 19 TDs and five interceptions during his Redshirt first -year season. Iamaleava, a former five -star recruit, took a Redshirt in 2023 after playing four games in the regular season. But he ended that season with an MVP performance of Citrus Bowl. In two seasons on Ut, Iamaleava played 18 games with 14 starts. He completed 241 of 379 passes for 2,930 yards, 21 TDs and five interceptions. And he hurried 435 yards and six TDs. Adam Sparks is the Tennessee Football Beat Reporter. E -Mail [email protected]. X, previously known as Twitter@AdamParks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing to knoxnews.com/subscribe. Get the latest news and insight into SEC -Football by subscribing to theSec unfiltered newsletter, delivered directly to your inbox.

