Sports
Pomona to organize cricket at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles, while the hope was poured to rival cities
Crickets long-awaited Olympic return takes shape with a temporary location in Pomona, 30 miles east of Los Angeles, to organize the six-team competitions at the 2028 competitions.
After many intrigues, because countless cities show an interest in organizing the cricket events, the LA28 organization committee announced that the site will be on the exhibition site, officially known as Fairplex, a 500-hectare complex that the Los Angeles County Fair has organized since 1922.
Although Cricket is a hugely popular sport, it will be a fantastic opportunity to extend traditional boundaries when it can be seen at the Olympic Games in the fast, exciting T20 format that a new audience should address, said Jay Shah, chairman of the International Cricket Council.
It comes on the back of the announcement from the past weeks that Cricket will each contain six teams in the T20 competitions of Mens and Womens in Los Angeles. A total of 90 athlete quotas have been assigned for every gender in cricket, which means that each team can call a team of 15 members.
Crickets Olympic comeback -which were only played during the 1900 matches -will be in Los Angeles after much speculation that it would be played outside of South California, possibly on the east coast to better fit the large television audience in South Asia.
A number of cities were hoping to play host. The spectacular unveiling of the iconic Oakland Coliseum as a location for the upcoming Major League Cricket season has of course linked it to the Olympic Games.
Cricket managers in Seattle were also enthusiastic, even though they had not yet built the required infrastructure for the orcas, the MLC side of the city.
There is some pessimism about whether cricket can build a post -Olympic legacy in the US – the sports target market – given that the Pomona location will be an improvised location.
It is reminiscent of pop-up cricket stadium in New Yorks that was built within a few months for last year's T20 World Cup matches. The modular stadium of $ 30 million in Long Island was demolished immediately after the tournament with the MLC franchise of the city that still had a home ground.
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani, the owner of Mi New York, is said to have plans to build a world -class facility in the famous city.
The back-to-back announcements have shown considerably light on the competitions, but how the teams qualify must still be determined and the Kekkletsen of the Krekels board will be.
It is disputed that Olympic places would be assigned to the top six in the T20 rankings of the men and women on a closing date. The US as a host country will probably get an automatic lock, although possibly in just one gender.
Some influential managers insist on qualifying tournaments. “If you look at the other major sports, the qualifying tournaments are so exciting and add so much drama,” said ICC board director Tavengwa Mukuhlani, who has been part of the ICCS Olympic Working Group since the end of 2020, last year.
“It is fairer, where every country has to fight for their place at the Olympic Games.”
It is not known when the ICC will make a decision about the qualifying issue.
