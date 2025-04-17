Sports
View: capitals, islanders greeting Martin; He talks postgame
Elmont, NY – The emotions for the night became incredibly strong when the horn sounded one last time in UBS Arena. Yes, the New York Islanders lost their last home game. But as soon as the horn sounded, it became completely irrelevant.
Matt Martin ended his 986th NHL match, of which 854 with the islanders. He joined as Rookie at the end of the 2009-10 campaign and became a beloved figure. He took a two-year detour at the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2016-17 and 2017-18, but returned to the island and did not leave.
This morning it became clear how high emotions ran for him and the team during the morning skating. Kyle Palmieri handed his 'A' for the night. Head coach Patrick Roy called him 10 hours before Puck Drop after the starting line -up.
Martin himself broke.
Then came tonight. The fans serenaded him and sing “Matty Martin” all night, almost every time he touched the ice. He came close to scoring with an insensitive diversion in the third period, but Charlie Lindgren kept it outside.
When the horn sounded, something special happened.
Capitals, Islanders teammates Salute Martin:
When you think of Martin, you think of his physicality of the loud nose. It is appropriate that Tom Wilson of the visiting capitals in Washington was the first to greet him postgame, giving him a hug and exchanged words.
Then former island dweller Anthony Beauvillier Martin gave a bear hug, a clear sign of respect. Shortly thereafter the entire Capitals team came through.
View the moment here: https://x.com/rustymac26/status/1912328855282479555
After the Capitals players were completed, their current assistant coach, Scott Allen, Martin waved to the couch in Washington to give him a big hug. Allen was the assistant coach of the islanders under Scott Gordon, then Jack Capuano from 2009 to 2012, Martin was in the competition for the first three years. Just a nice thing for Martin again.
Then Martin recorded the moment. The fans cheered him again. He waved over with his teammates and then told us: “I was on the ice long enough. It's good to have my friends with me.”
That moment resulted in a huge group hug: https://x.com/ethan_sears/status/1912328950665068743
Martin discusses his night:
Postgame took Martin the time to answer questions. Said Martin when he woke up, he didn't expect anything. As the day unfolded, the plans changed. What this means for him with his teammates:
“I didn't want to be chosen in any way. These guys mean so much to me. I wanted them to be there with me, so many guys here. We all started together in this competition, we have experienced a lot together. See how they all get married, our families grow together.
Martin mentioned Josh Bailey specifically as one of the boys who are missing. Former head coach Jack Capuano put his hand out and text. Martin made it clear that he did not want to continue to mention names, but Martin said it was special today.
Memories over the years:
Regarding you, the fans and the community?
'I would say between Clarky [the late Clark Gillies] Showing a bit of my first few years, one of his charity events in many ways that takes care of me. Always tell me how important it is to participate and how great the people are here … As I said, the fans have always supported everything I have done. Especially from a good cause, many of the same faces every year. “
Regarding his moment at Puck-Drop, set up against Beauvillier, Martin laughed the entire room when he said: “He [Beauvillier] asked me if I wanted to go. However, he is a filthy little guy. You have to be careful with him. “
The smiling moment became melancholic, so Martin immediately thinks about the deep play -off runs:
“Certainly great memories and heartbreaking at the same time. Game 7 loses 1-0 on a short-handed goal is still the most emotional I have probably been. Most boys in this room will probably have ever been. We had great teams who were just as good runs for years. It is a special team, a special group. We have some strong memories together.
