More than 10 restaurants, bars to open in mass development of Liberty Township

Liberty Township, Ohio Almost a dozen new restaurants and bars are opened in Liberty Township in an upcoming development near Lakota East High School.

Liberty Collective A development of 18,000 square feet with both indoor and outside entertainment will open its doors this summer. The project, which is owned by Mike and Heather Ewers, broke site for the first time in 2023.

Provided by Liberty Collective

“We have interviewed more than 60 restaurants and are proud to bring a unique and exciting mix of concepts for Liberty Township,” said Heather Ewers. “As residents themselves, we are deeply committed to enriching our community with this project.”

The Ewers announced 11 bars and restaurants that are in Liberty Collective:

Bristol's Burgers, Beef and BBQ

Bristol's will offer guests BBQ, double -decker cheeseburgers, smoked wings, Italian beef and more at Liberty Collective. The restaurant is owned by and is managed by chef Robert Viox, who is known for its four miles of pig restaurants. The Ewers said that Bristol's Viox's way is to bring his family to life and to call the restaurant appropriate to his granddaughter, Bristol.

Rice life

The life of the rice will serve a modern twist to Teppanyaki, a Japanese cooking style where meals are prepared on a large, hot metal plate for guests. Chef Marcus Johnson will have starters in Hibachi style and guests can also expect “Showmanship” with their meals, the Ewers said.

Ramundo's Pizza Family

Pizza lovers can rejoice because Ramundo's Pizza Famiglia is ready to bring “authentic Italian taste” to Liberty Collective, the Ewers said. The restaurant has special pizzas with the slice of cake, sandwiches, salads, homemade meatballs and more.

Ramundo's was originally founded in 2000 by the brothers Gino and Tony Ramundo, and the Pizzeria has various locations in the Greater Cincinnati area. After Gino's death in 2006, Tony worked with Neil Black to continue the inheritance, with Ramundo's Pizza Famiglia the latest concept in that company.

Mrs. Lei Lei

Mrs. Lei Lei's will be the place for comfort food at Liberty Collective, with Peke and hand -reversed chicken offers. The restaurant also has fresh salads, hand-cut sides and more of chef Jarrod Ante.

Roberto & Miguel's handmade Mexican

Chefs and friends Miguel and Esteban celebrate their Guatemalece heritage through the handmade Mexican of Roberto & Miguel. The restaurant offers tacos, birria, Asada fries, burritos, fresh guacamole, queso and more.

Caladesi Island Coffee Co.

Every day at 6 o'clock in the morning at 6 o'clock in the morning, Caladesi Island Coffee Co. Premium La Colombe coffee brew next to the island-inspired lattes, juice mixtures, fresh pastries and locally produced treats for guests.

The District Creamery & Sweets

Those with a sweet tooth will be able to enjoy hand -cut ice, ice coupes, shakes, malt and seasonal treats in the district.

Pour

Collective Pour Marks Liberty Township's first self-pour tap wall. The bar will contain 30 rotating taps of craftsmanship and domestic beers. In addition to the beer wall, collective pour also has cocktail and wine options.

Lulu's Sweets Boutique

Another victory for people with a sweet tooth, Lulu's Sweets Boutique, who is convenient in the Creamery & Sweets district, offers items that are made from the local baker Rosanna Ruwe, who, according to Liberty Collective, is known for making “the best French macarons in the city”. Guests can also enjoy scratched cakes, cookies, Krispies and Brownies.

Caladesi Bourbon & Wine Tasting Bar

Caladesi Bourbon & Wine Tasting Bar will open in the evening at Liberty Collective and offers composite bourbon, wine and spirit flights. The bar will also organize special tasting events that will “emphasize rare and new selections for both enthusiasts and newcomers.”

Main & Mezzanine Bars

On both sides of Liberty Collective will also be the most important and mezzanine bars. Each beam has artisan cocktails, 24 rotating tensions and a “full selection of traditional favorites,” said the Ewers.

In addition to the restaurants and bars, Liberty Collective also has live entertainment, private events rooms, indoor and outdoor seats and one of the largest LED video screens in the Tri-State, according to the owners.

Provided by Liberty Collective

Outside the complex will also have beach volleyball courts, cornhole, table tennis and more.

Provided by Liberty Collective

Guests can enjoy other programming, such as sports competitions and tastings. In the winter months, the owners said the Indoor Indoor will have golf simulators.