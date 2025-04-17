



Match in fifth place: Lemoyne-Owen vs. Lake Lake bouncing back to beat Lemoyne-Owen In five sets (21-25, 18-25, 25-20, 26-24, 15-12) in the first consolation match of the tournament. The chestnut brown tigers surpassed locomotive at the net and the service line and commit fewer mistakes everywhere. With the victory, Meorehouse protects fifth place in the tournament. Match Details Lemoyne-Owen Lake Set K One Confronted Calculation K One Confronted Calculation 1 12 4 23 .348 10 5 22 .227 2 7 1 15 .400 11 4 21 .333 3 7 10 23 -.130 8 6 21 .095 4 13 4 32 .281 14 3 28 .393 5 5 2 15 .200 7 5 15 .133 Totally 44 21 108 .213 50 23 107 .252 Match of third place: Benedict vs. Central state Central state Rebounds of one set to beat Benedict In Vier (24-26, 25-19, 25-23, 25-23), who makes its way through the second consolation match of the tournament. The momentum of the looters was led by balanced attacks and timely assists of the second set to achieve third place in the tournament. Match Details Benedict Central state Set K One Confronted Calculation K One Confronted Calculation 1 13 6 26 .269 12 6 27 .222 2 10 7 24 .125 15 4 32 .344 3 11 7 30 .133 18 7 36 .306 4 10 4 25 .240 15 8 30 .233 Totally 44 24 105 .190 60 25 125 .280 Championship Match: Edward Waters vs. Fort Valley State Fort Valley StatedefeatEdward WatersIn four sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-16, 25-21) to conquer the Cricket Siac Mens Volleyball Championship 2025. The Wildcats dominated the Stat line while they unleash heavy swings to close the last two frames. With the title Protected, Fort Valley State deserves the automatic bid of the competitions for the NCA NC Mens Volleyball Tournament from 2025. Match Details Edward Waters Fort Valley State Set K One Confronted Calculation K One Confronted Calculation 1 10 7 29 .103 13 0 26 .500 2 16 5 41 .268 13 4 39 .231 3 6 3 26 .115 15 2 23 .565 4 10 4 28 .214 15 4 26 .423 Totally 42 19 124 .185 56 10 114 .404 Follow the Siac Stay connected by following the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference onFacebook“InstagramAndX@Thesiac. Siac News Register at Forsiac Newsto to the first to receive media releases, updates and more! About the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) The SIAC is a NCAA Athletic Conference that mainly consists of historic black colleges and universities with headquarters in the center of Atlanta, Georgia. The Siac Includes 15 Member Institutions (Albany State University, Allen University, Benedict College, Central State University, Clark Atlanta University, Edward Water University, Fort Valley State University, Kentucky State University, Lane College, Spring University, Morehome, Andhouse, Andhouse, Andhouse, Andhouse, Andhouse, Andhouse, Andhouse, Andhouse College, Andhole, Andhole, Andhouse College, Andhome, And House College, Andhole, Andhole, Andhole, Andhome, Andhole, Andholeh College, Andhomse College, Andhome. Tuskegee University), which are locationed within a contiguous seven-state footprint (Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Ohio). The SIAC sponsors nine men's and seven women's sports and is a proud member of the NCAA Division II. For more information, Visitwww.thiac.com.

