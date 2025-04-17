Sports
Isaac Smith First Big Name Out
Joey McGuire on Texas Tech Football Transfer Portal Outlook for spring
The transfer portal of College Football Herops on April 16-25. Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire discusses Red Raiders's plan for the spring period.
This story has been updated to add new information.
The transfer portal of College Football is again open from 16-25 April. The Texas Tech Football Program was one of the most active of the nation during the portal period of December and added 17 players.
The Red raiders will probably make a few targeted additions, but they are not going to add volume this time. They are far above the projected grid limit of 105 players before 2025, which is part of the house of NCAA settlement proposal.
“Whoever it is, they have to make a dramatic change in this schedule,” said Tech -coach Joey McGuire Tuesday, “because we feel good. We brought David Bailey (Edge Rus from Stanford). He made a dramatic change.”
It is important to note that the American district judge Claudia Wilken has Still to approve The proposal for house scheme. During a hearing on April 7, she expressed his concern about the recommended schedule caps in all sports. She proposed a phase-in period that would exclude players in teams.
The Red Raiders projects 119 players for next season, 14 above the proposed limit if they no longer add. That is based on 109 players who are still eligible and planned 10 first -year subdocers to arrive after the Spring Semester. The five portal -bound players below are not included in the 109.
Players who want to switch with immediate fitting for the following season with immediate eligibility for the following season must have their names in the portal during the specified window, although they do not have to choose a new school within that time frame.
You can keep track of the arrival of the Red Raiders here. All the players below who are mentioned either personally announced transfer plans or their transfer intentions were reported by renowned points of sale.
Players who leave Texas Tech Football via the transfer portal
Tyler Murray, 6-foot-4, 295 pounds, OL
Murray came to Texas Tech in 2024 as a preferred walk-on from San Antonio Brandeis. He Redshirt without games that were played last season.
Nick Poor, 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, and
Fattig was a consensus state of Top-100 Recruut in 2023 when he signed at Texas Tech from League City Clear Springs. He saved that season and came last season in his first four career matches such as Back -up.
Isaac Smith, 6-foot-6, 260 pounds, de
Smith was a Texas Tech signator from 2021 from Wagoner, Oklahoma. He RedShirted in 2021, played in 11 games with two starts in 2022 and played in 12 games with six starts in 2024. He was credited with 42 tackles, including 5 tackles for loss and 3 bags in his career. He missed the 2023 season with a knee injury. Smith's intention to transfer was reported by ON3Sports, Reference to information from JL Sports Agency.
Anthony White, 6-foot, 190 pounds, s
White is a graduated Abernathy who became a member of the Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on and red-headed in 2023 and did not enter a competition in 2024. He received a state of a State stop-100 Recruut by 247Sports, but his senior season missed a knee injury.
Dylan Shaw, 6-foot-4, 320 pounds, and
Shaw was a corpus Christi Flour Bluff graduated that signed in 2023 and turned red. He played in three games in 2024, when he was mentioned as a backup on both guards.
Players participating in Texas Tech Football of the Transfer Portal
David Bailey, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, de, Stanford
An NCAA rule gives players whose head coaches a 30-day window has been fired to look somewhere else. Stanford fired coach Troy Taylor on March 25. Bailey signed at Tech on April 4 and has been a participant in spring since 8 April. He has been eligible for a year plus a Redshirt season if necessary.
|
