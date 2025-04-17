French tennis star who was told that she needs 'deodorant' and 'smells really bad' by British rival Harriet Dart offers a hilarious reaction

The British tennis star Harriet Dart has apologized for complaining about the hygiene of her opponent during their match on Tuesday.

Dart faced the French player Lois Boisson at the Open de Rouen and lost the first set without winning a single match. When the second set started, she then made an unusual request to the referee of the chair.

“Can you tell her that she should wear deodorant?” Asked dart. “She really smells bad.”

Dart would then lose 6-0, 6-3 to crash from the tournament and then went to Instagram on Tuesday evening to apologize for her 'heat-of-the-moment comment'.

“Hey everyone,” Dart's Instagram story began. 'I want to apologize for what I said in the field today, it was a comment from the heat of the moment that I really regret.

'That way I don't want to wear myself and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she participated today.

Dart apologized on Tuesday evening after her unusual complaint with the referee of the chair

Her opponent made Light from Dart's complaint with a hilarious Instagram post

Boisson also had the last smile on the field when he had picked up straight sets, dart

“I will learn and move forward.”

It didn't take Boisson for long to respond and she took Dart's apology in a good mood.

In addition to a photo of himself in action on Tuesday, Boisson Photoshopted an image of a Duif Deodorant look and tagged the brand while she wrote on Instagram: '@dove apparently needs a collaboration,' accompanied by prayer's hands emoji and two smiling facial most memoi's.

Dart, who previously reached the third round of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2024, was large -scale criticized by fans on social media after her complaint, where some even called to make a ban.

“Dart must be suspended,” wrote an X user. Another added: “This is pathetic if it is true.”

A third person did not seem to have believed it at first: “Lmao thought I was being heard wrong, but she really said this.” And a fourth wrote: 'That is completely unacceptable from Dart. So disrespectful. '

Dart was part of the Great -Britain team that reached the Billie Jean King Cup final during the weekend after beating Germany and the Netherlands in their group.

The team booked their place in the final despite the late withdrawal of the former American open champion Emma Raducanu.