Sports
French tennis star who was told that she needs 'deodorant' and 'smells really bad' by British rival Harriet Dart offers a hilarious reaction
- Harriet Dart complained to the referee that her opponent “really bad” smoke
- She asked the referee to tell her opponent to place deodorant in the middle fatation
- Dart then apologized before her opponent gave an answer
The British tennis star Harriet Dart has apologized for complaining about the hygiene of her opponent during their match on Tuesday.
Dart faced the French player Lois Boisson at the Open de Rouen and lost the first set without winning a single match. When the second set started, she then made an unusual request to the referee of the chair.
“Can you tell her that she should wear deodorant?” Asked dart. “She really smells bad.”
Dart would then lose 6-0, 6-3 to crash from the tournament and then went to Instagram on Tuesday evening to apologize for her 'heat-of-the-moment comment'.
“Hey everyone,” Dart's Instagram story began. 'I want to apologize for what I said in the field today, it was a comment from the heat of the moment that I really regret.
'That way I don't want to wear myself and I take full responsibility. I have a lot of respect for Lois and how she participated today.
Dart apologized on Tuesday evening after her unusual complaint with the referee of the chair
Her opponent made Light from Dart's complaint with a hilarious Instagram post
Boisson also had the last smile on the field when he had picked up straight sets, dart
“I will learn and move forward.”
It didn't take Boisson for long to respond and she took Dart's apology in a good mood.
In addition to a photo of himself in action on Tuesday, Boisson Photoshopted an image of a Duif Deodorant look and tagged the brand while she wrote on Instagram: '@dove apparently needs a collaboration,' accompanied by prayer's hands emoji and two smiling facial most memoi's.
Dart, who previously reached the third round of Wimbledon in 2019 and 2024, was large -scale criticized by fans on social media after her complaint, where some even called to make a ban.
“Dart must be suspended,” wrote an X user. Another added: “This is pathetic if it is true.”
A third person did not seem to have believed it at first: “Lmao thought I was being heard wrong, but she really said this.” And a fourth wrote: 'That is completely unacceptable from Dart. So disrespectful. '
Dart was part of the Great -Britain team that reached the Billie Jean King Cup final during the weekend after beating Germany and the Netherlands in their group.
The team booked their place in the final despite the late withdrawal of the former American open champion Emma Raducanu.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/tennis/article-14616969/British-star-Harriet-Dart-issues-apology-asking-umpire-tell-opponent-deodorant-mid-match-smells-really-bad-French-player-delivers-hilarious-response.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Response to the minister at the house of Jokowi, the secretary general Gérindra: does not interfere with President Prabowo
- Don: How to get money from all the Starbucks coffee you purchased | Money News
- While the state of Utah maintains a state level in the state, some preparatory measures were cut off
- Squash at Universal, swimming at Sofi. La Olympics location list is out
- Nvidia said it takes a success of $ 5.5 million
- Sudanese paramilites declare the government of opponents | BBC News
- Donald Trump Optimistic about many things with China Jinping after slapping the 245% prices
- Trump says that “ 100% '' confident in the US agreement with the EU DW 04/17/2025
- They envy says that the fighting in Gaza would end immediately if the captives are released | Gaza News
- The reason why Jokowi no longer has glasses as in his diploma
- Men's hockey: Dominick Dawes '04 returns to Norwich men's hockey in Leiden
- This workout mistake can hurt your sleep and make you feel sick