It is and will always be the most important part of building a cricket team. You can have all the plans and philosophies that you like, but without the players to perform them, you will struggle.

The selection of England in Testcricket has been largely successful since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes became head coach and captain respectively.

Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes have turned the test side of England since he was appointed in 2022





The results have improved, while players such as Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith have anchored themselves in the side for an next year.

Stokes, McCullum and director of Cricket Rob Key have since Luke Wright since the appointment of the latter as a national selector in November 2022 accompanied by Luke Wright.

Wright Guested On The SKy cricket podcast To announce how the system works, you can bust some myths about selection en route.

County stats vs intestine feeling

The ex-England and Sussex All-Rounder rejected the idea that the National Setup “Ignore” County Cricket after Slagman Jacob Bethell, Spinner Shoaib Bashir and Tempo Bowler Josh Hull all debuts with limited first class experiences and success.

Wright NameChecked Essex Seamer Sam Cook – which is set up in the winter this summer for a First England Chance for a potential Ashes Place – if someone who would be chosen on household statistics after packaging his 318 first class Wickets on an excellent 19.77.

Sam Cook has threw Wickets for Essex at household level and is on the radar of England





He told Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain: “To say that we don't appreciate County Cricket is not good – but you sometimes go into the gut feeling.

“Some people will be picked on County Cricket – Cook, which we have never thought of, has been phenomenal – or you may see a raw talent like Bethell and think:” This guy is ready to go. “It depends on which position you are looking for.

“Let's face it, with spider we missed a lot of options, so we had to think outside the frameworks.

“Choose as many spinners as you can, put up the wickets and put people under pressure. Of that bashir was the one that we thought was the most exciting. We were almost forced to take a point.

Shoaib Bashir (right) has become the first-choice spinner in the test team





“You can't ignore statistics, but you can only tell so much about it.

“Sometimes people don't get many runs, but you can see something in it – like Michael Vaughan [back in the day]. Other times someone hits the door, but if you look at them, they don't look good for international cricket. “

'Short ball play enormously important at international level'

Bazball has been the fashion word of this English era.

It is not used in the dressing room – the team does not like it – but it is regularly used by the media to describe the aggressive, entertaining and sometimes reckless playing style that England has absorbing to see if it is shooting or being defective.

McCullum and Stokes have always insisted that there is more nuance to only shoot limits and Wright has worked out what the selectors are looking for in a batter.

“You look at whether they have a technique good enough to keep the ball out and then whether they can put the pressure back and hit the ball at the top of the bouncing.

“In the international cricket you know that the pace is going as well as the quality of spider. Playing the short ball at international level is a hugely important thing.

“For Bethell it looked at him in the hundred opposite Jofra Archer at 90 km / h.

“You have seen enough in County Cricket with technology to think that there is a great player here, but how is it under pressure and pace that he may not get in County Cricket.

'Talent only brings you so far – it is about character'

“There is a misconception that a player has to run over the wicket and hit, but many of the messages is 'play your best game'. We found that with Joe Root.

“He went through a period that tried to be what he was not, but what he can do is put Bowlers under pressure in his own way?

“It is not that a player who will not be chosen, but can they add to their game? I have explained how so -called Bazball looks like and that you can be the best version of yourself.”

Wright added that the character is also crucial for selection: “Talent brings you so far, but we have all seen many talented players come to the international level and crumble.

England Quick Gus Atkinson has taken 52 wickets in 11 tests, including a hat trick, since he made his debut last summer





“So, on England Lions Tours [the rung below the senior England side] I go as a coach. I want to be in the nets and dressing room, because that gives me a great insight.

“You see how players respond to a few low scores, see their training, and that's something baz [McCullum] Is big on. That gives me a rounded sight.

“I think that is a big reason for the success stories of Josh Tongue, Atkinson, Brydon Carse and others who have entered the environment and have performed well.”

Crawley's Ashes shows 'Give Him More Time'

Talk, perhaps inevitably, turned to more open bag Crawley, who since a score of 76 against West India last summer and only 8.66 during the Tour of Zeeland in December 15.14 in 14 innings when Matt Henry had him on toast.

English opener Zak Crawley on average 8.66 on the Tour New -Zeeland





Crawley, however, is on average more than 40 against Australia and that is one of the reasons why England seems to be maintaining trust – at least for the time being.

Wright added: “I am sure that bag would be the first to say he wants to be more consistent, but what he did is play well against the best teams in the world.

“He was under pressure in that Ashes series in 2023 and to perform the way he did and show the mental resilience, gives him more time. That's how it should be.

“It is my job to push who else is there, because you should feel under pressure and it is nice to talk about three, four, five batters who do well in meetings.”

