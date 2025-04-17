Sports
England Cricket Selector Luke Wright about how players are chosen: technology, character and confronted with the short ball | Cricket -Nieuws
Selection.
It is and will always be the most important part of building a cricket team. You can have all the plans and philosophies that you like, but without the players to perform them, you will struggle.
The selection of England in Testcricket has been largely successful since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes became head coach and captain respectively.
The results have improved, while players such as Harry Brook, Gus Atkinson, Ben Duckett and Jamie Smith have anchored themselves in the side for an next year.
Stokes, McCullum and director of Cricket Rob Key have since Luke Wright since the appointment of the latter as a national selector in November 2022 accompanied by Luke Wright.
Wright Guested On The SKy cricket podcast To announce how the system works, you can bust some myths about selection en route.
County stats vs intestine feeling
The ex-England and Sussex All-Rounder rejected the idea that the National Setup “Ignore” County Cricket after Slagman Jacob Bethell, Spinner Shoaib Bashir and Tempo Bowler Josh Hull all debuts with limited first class experiences and success.
Wright NameChecked Essex Seamer Sam Cook – which is set up in the winter this summer for a First England Chance for a potential Ashes Place – if someone who would be chosen on household statistics after packaging his 318 first class Wickets on an excellent 19.77.
He told Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain: “To say that we don't appreciate County Cricket is not good – but you sometimes go into the gut feeling.
“Some people will be picked on County Cricket – Cook, which we have never thought of, has been phenomenal – or you may see a raw talent like Bethell and think:” This guy is ready to go. “It depends on which position you are looking for.
“Let's face it, with spider we missed a lot of options, so we had to think outside the frameworks.
“Choose as many spinners as you can, put up the wickets and put people under pressure. Of that bashir was the one that we thought was the most exciting. We were almost forced to take a point.
“You can't ignore statistics, but you can only tell so much about it.
“Sometimes people don't get many runs, but you can see something in it – like Michael Vaughan [back in the day]. Other times someone hits the door, but if you look at them, they don't look good for international cricket. “
'Short ball play enormously important at international level'
Bazball has been the fashion word of this English era.
It is not used in the dressing room – the team does not like it – but it is regularly used by the media to describe the aggressive, entertaining and sometimes reckless playing style that England has absorbing to see if it is shooting or being defective.
McCullum and Stokes have always insisted that there is more nuance to only shoot limits and Wright has worked out what the selectors are looking for in a batter.
“You look at whether they have a technique good enough to keep the ball out and then whether they can put the pressure back and hit the ball at the top of the bouncing.
“In the international cricket you know that the pace is going as well as the quality of spider. Playing the short ball at international level is a hugely important thing.
“For Bethell it looked at him in the hundred opposite Jofra Archer at 90 km / h.
“You have seen enough in County Cricket with technology to think that there is a great player here, but how is it under pressure and pace that he may not get in County Cricket.
'Talent only brings you so far – it is about character'
“There is a misconception that a player has to run over the wicket and hit, but many of the messages is 'play your best game'. We found that with Joe Root.
“He went through a period that tried to be what he was not, but what he can do is put Bowlers under pressure in his own way?
“It is not that a player who will not be chosen, but can they add to their game? I have explained how so -called Bazball looks like and that you can be the best version of yourself.”
Wright added that the character is also crucial for selection: “Talent brings you so far, but we have all seen many talented players come to the international level and crumble.
“So, on England Lions Tours [the rung below the senior England side] I go as a coach. I want to be in the nets and dressing room, because that gives me a great insight.
“You see how players respond to a few low scores, see their training, and that's something baz [McCullum] Is big on. That gives me a rounded sight.
“I think that is a big reason for the success stories of Josh Tongue, Atkinson, Brydon Carse and others who have entered the environment and have performed well.”
Crawley's Ashes shows 'Give Him More Time'
Talk, perhaps inevitably, turned to more open bag Crawley, who since a score of 76 against West India last summer and only 8.66 during the Tour of Zeeland in December 15.14 in 14 innings when Matt Henry had him on toast.
Crawley, however, is on average more than 40 against Australia and that is one of the reasons why England seems to be maintaining trust – at least for the time being.
Wright added: “I am sure that bag would be the first to say he wants to be more consistent, but what he did is play well against the best teams in the world.
“He was under pressure in that Ashes series in 2023 and to perform the way he did and show the mental resilience, gives him more time. That's how it should be.
“It is my job to push who else is there, because you should feel under pressure and it is nice to talk about three, four, five batters who do well in meetings.”
View the home summer of England Live On Sky SportsStarting with the four -day test against Zimbabwe in Trent Bridge in Nottingham from 22 May. Stream cricket and more with now.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.skysports.com/cricket/news/12173/13350110/england-cricket-selector-luke-wright-on-how-players-are-picked-technique-character-and-facing-the-short-ball
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Response to the minister at the house of Jokowi, the secretary general Gérindra: does not interfere with President Prabowo
- Don: How to get money from all the Starbucks coffee you purchased | Money News
- While the state of Utah maintains a state level in the state, some preparatory measures were cut off
- Squash at Universal, swimming at Sofi. La Olympics location list is out
- Nvidia said it takes a success of $ 5.5 million
- Sudanese paramilites declare the government of opponents | BBC News
- Donald Trump Optimistic about many things with China Jinping after slapping the 245% prices
- Trump says that “ 100% '' confident in the US agreement with the EU DW 04/17/2025
- They envy says that the fighting in Gaza would end immediately if the captives are released | Gaza News
- The reason why Jokowi no longer has glasses as in his diploma
- Men's hockey: Dominick Dawes '04 returns to Norwich men's hockey in Leiden
- This workout mistake can hurt your sleep and make you feel sick