Michigan Ink New Radio Flagschip For Football, Men Hoops, Hockey Games





From this fall you have to change your radio button to find football matches in Michigan. The athletic department of the schools and Learfield announced on Wednesday that WCSX-FM, 94.7 on the dial, will serve as the new flagship RadioStation in Southeast Michigan for most athletic events in Michigan. The multi-year agreement asks for all football, men's basketball and hockey games to be broadcast on the Beasley Media Group station, together with any sports coaches. When it comes to university athletics, no brand is greater and no fan base is passionate than the University of Michigan, said Kevin Rich, vice president of operations for Beasley Media Group, in a statement. Were happy to work with the University and Michigan Sports Properties to bring top programming and play-by-play coverage for fans in Southeast Michigan. Go blue! As part of the deal, Beasleys WMGC-FM, 105.1 The Bounce, Select Michigan Womens Basketball Games and all Postseason competitions. In addition to the coverage of games, Beasley promises a robust digital and promotional presence for Michigan on the company's complatforms. Doug Karsch (Play by Play) and Jon Jansen (analyst) remain in the call for football matches in Michigan. Prior to the New Deal, Michigan's football matches were broadcast on Wxyt-FM (97.1) of the Audacy ownership and WWJ-AM (950), Mens Basketball Games broadcast on WWJ and Hockey matches on Wxyts 1270-AM Wave. All three sports, together with women's basketball matches, were also broadcast locally in Ann Arbor on Cumulus Media ownership WTKA-AM, the Big 1050. For the first time in the Detroit market, fans of Michigan can hear live coverage of all football, basketball and hockey on a regional FM signal with 94.7 WCSX, Jennifer Cadicamo, vice -president and general management of Michigan Sports Properties, said in the statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/wolverines/2025/04/michigan-inks-new-radio-flagship-for-football-mens-hoops-hockey-games.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos