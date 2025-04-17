



The Bermuda Cricket Board [BCB] Said they want to expand their genuine gratitude to cricket West India [CWI] Because he had seconded Mr Andre Coley to the BCB for the duration of the inaugural North -American cricket cup [NACC] In Cayman. A spokesperson said, Mr. Coley will become a member of the Senior National Team of Lords in the capacity of a powerful consultant and offers his elite services to Mr. Calvin Waldron, BCB Senior Mens Head Coach. BCB President Mr. Lloyd Smith said, the BCB is delighted to understand the memorandum [MOU] Start with the launch of the NACC and sees this as an opportunity for the progress of international competition luminaires, cultural exchange and increased interaction between CWI and all members of the ICC Americas region. I want to recognize the former CWI CEO of Mr. Johnny Graves, director of Cricket Miles BasCome, Mr. Lynford Inverary, and newly appointed CEO Chris Dehring for their collective support for activating our MOU. I also want to acknowledge the successful efforts of our executive director, Cal Blankendal, when securing Mr Coley's term of office during his visit to Costa Rica at the annual regional conference of ICC Americas. His direct conversations with CWI director of Cricket Mr. Miles BasCome led to this groundbreaking cooperation. The director and staff of the BCB are looking forward to working with Mr Andre Coley and CWI for many years to come. Cricket West India High-Performance Consultant, Andre Coley, said that I am happy to support the Bermuda Cricket Board as an advisory coach during the upcoming North American Cup as part of CWIS method to help with the development of Cricket in Bermuda. The Associate Nations have always played an exciting brand cricket, mainly about the white ball formats, and have had countless excellent versions. It is an exciting time for cricket in the region, and I am looking forward to working closely with the board, coaches and players while preparing for the ICC T20 World Cup American qualifications. Senior Mens National Team -Coach, Calvin Waldron, said, while we are preparing and setting our sights on the SMNT -lasting obligations, the BCB, through collaboration with CWI, were able to, in a consultancy capacity, the services of the former CWI Senior Mens -Test Head Coach Mr. To secure Andre Coley. The chance to go with Mr. Coley is great because it will elevate our team around player management and team performance. It also offers the BCB the opportunity to access one of the most well -informed coaching sources to modernize our powerful objectives. I look forward to working with Mr. Coley and know that this will be a useful opportunity for myself, as a coach and for the players. This is a unique opportunity to be in the presence of a current powerful elite coach, who will share his coaching knowledge and experiences with us. I hope that his feedback and presence are warmly embraced and appreciated by all BCB interests and the Senior National Team of Mens. At the conclusion, I hope that Mr. Coley can expand his consultancy to outside the North -American cricket cup, because I would like to see these partnerships become the norm within our national team programs. Finally, I would like to say a lot to everyone at the BCB and at CWI for making this possible.

