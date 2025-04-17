Reports: Former Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava transfer to the UCLA birthplace





The drama around the former Quarterback by Tennessee Nico Iamaleava is coming to an end, with the 20-year-old back to his home state of California after leaving the volunteers. Only four days after Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel announced that the program “followed” from Iamaleava, the Quarterback is expected to be transferred to UCLA, as reported by Bruce Feldman And Colin Cowherd. The news came after reports of a NIL dispute between the Vols and Iamaleava in which the Quarterback reportedly $ 2 million more early about his existing deal. Iamaleava grew up in Long Beach, California, which is about an hour south of the UCLA campus. He officially entered the spring transparent on Wednesday. In 2022, Iamaleava worked on Tennessee as a five-star recruit with a NIL package that is said to be between $ 8 and $ 9 million. After he only started one match in 2023, he became the full -time starter of the team for the University Football season 2024. Last season, Iamaleava was a total of 2,616 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, five interceptions and a 145.3 passer -rating, while 63.8% of its passes completed. He also hurried for 358 yards and three touchdowns. [Joel Klatt: No villain in the Nico Iamaleava saga, but everyone should be careful] Iamaleava and the volunteers finished 2024 with a record of 10-3 and made the extensive play-off of the Football Institute. The end of the line came with a first round dribing through the final national champion Ohio State Buckeyes. Joel Klatt responds to the zero conflict of Nico Iamaleava with Tennessee | The herd Iamaleava agrees with a UCLA program that comes from a 5-7 season, the first in the Big Ten conference and first under head coach and former school that Deshaun Foster is walking back. Do you want great stories that are delivered directly to your inbox? Make or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow the competitions, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter every day! TO FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience UCLA Bruins Tennessee Volunteers Nico Iamaleava Get more from University Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more

