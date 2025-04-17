



Schenectady, NY The Tennis team of the Union College Dames has continued the rise of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings over the past three weeks and checked in on a program record 37th in the latest rankings announced on Wednesday. The ITA ranking lists are based on an algorithm that is responsible for Win-Loss Record, strength of schedule and the depth and meaning of victories and losses. Union is one of the five Liberty League schools that are mentioned in the ranking of April 16, with all five squadrons that are firmly arranged between the 27th and 45th National. The Garnet loaders are arranged in each of the last three weeks of spring and this season go for the first time in the ranking on #66 on 2 April before they moved to #57 before last weekend. Union has moved to a 10-3 record to start the 2024-25 season, only one victory removed from the agreement of the program record of 11 victories set last season, when Union was first ranked nationally by the ITA. This week the team jumped 20 places in the ranking after a 6-1 victory commander on #25 St. Lawrence University on Saturday, which the team improved for the first time in Liberty League game to 4-0 in the Annals program. The Garnet Chargers will discuss the weekend on a winning series of five games, bound for the second longest winning series in program history and the longest since winning six in a row in 2016, and have won eight of their last nine games. All 10 team members are on or up .500 in Singles Dual-Match Play this season and have a combined .697 (53-23) Dual-Match winning percentage posted by first-year students Samantha Jacobs And Calista Finkelstein With eight dual matches wins each. Jacobs leads five dual-digit players in Singles this season generally wins with its 17-5 record, closely followed by Finkelstein with a 15-8 mark. Finkelstein is also a team leader 13-9 in doubles to give her a team-best 28 victories so far in 2024-25, followed by Jacobs with 23. Union will close the regular season with five challenging matches, including four against teams that are currently arranged or arranged this spring at a certain moment. The team is planned to record Suny New Paltz on Friday at 5 pm and #33 Vassar College on Saturday at 10 am, with both games for the Union Tennis Courts in Schenectady.

