



After a disappointing loss for Ohio State in the Big Tournament Quarterfinals to complete their season, the Wisconsin Badgers Mens Hockey team will be without six players next year due to graduation and two in the transfer portal. Badgers -fans said goodbye to the graduation of seniors Tommy Scarfone and Daniel Laatsch, as well as graduated Ryland Mosley, Owen Lindmark, Anthony Kehrer and Cody Laskosky, a goalkeeper, two defender and three attackers. Losing six players will hit the program hard, especially with the loss of Mosley, a crucial player for Quinn Finley and Gavin Morrisseys play last season. Wisconsin is also without his former starting and back -up -goalkeepers in Scarfone and William Gramme. Who's out? Sophomore Forward Owen Mehlenbacher was one of the first ties to enter the transfer portal on 31 March. Mehlenbacher played 25 games last season and switched between Center and Winger. He had four goals and two assists for six points, with only 33 shots on goal throughout the season. Sophomore goalkeeper William Gramme also entered the portal on 31 March. Gramme usually played behind Senior Starting Network Scarfone, a total of 11 games last season. He ended with a .878 savings percentage with a 3.23 goals against average. Who's new? With the graduation of Scarfone and the transfer of Gramme, Wisconsin Minnesota State Mankato Freshman -goalkeeper Eli Pulver adds. Pulver played only one match for the Mavericks last season and won 5-1 against Bemidji State University. Pulver registered a .958 savings percentage that night in March. Pulver, a native Vancouver that stands on 6-foot-1 and 166 pounds, previously played in the BCHL for three consecutive years. In three years, Pulver played for the Surrey Eagles and the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, where he played 94 games and recorded a .921 savings percentage with 2.46 goals against average. On the Blue Line, Wisconsin junior defender Aiden Dubinsky added from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. The 6-foot, left shot from Highland Park, Illinois, played 36 games last season. Dubinsky registered four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in his second year, while in his first year he had 15 points in 34 games. Dubinsky plays a strong defensive game, a not focused on pucks on the net. With two incoming second -year goaltenders in Pulver and Anton Castro, Wisconsin needs all the strength on their blue line that they can play. Future freshmen Enjoy what you read? Get the content of the daily cardinal on your inbox Fans of Wisconsin can become enthusiastic about WHL signs of forward Oliver Tulk and goalkeeper Daniel Hauser. Hauser should complete the trio of Badgers -goalkeepers this year. Players who come from the USHL are Vooruit Finn Brink, Grady Deering and Vasily Zelenov, as well as defenders Luke Osburn. Forward Blake Montgomery played in the Ushl before he drew at the London Knights of the Ohl. Pro Lastsch drew a two-year NHL entry contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the coming season. He is the only graduate of this year's class that is currently signed at the NHL level. This season Mosley signed an amateur tryout contract with the Cleveland Monsters, the Columbus Blue Jackets Affiliate and an AHL contract for next season. Kehrer signed the same deal with the Springfield Thunderbirds, the St. Louis Blues Ahl Affiliate. Linkmark drew a similar deal with the San Diego -Meeuwen, the Anaheim Ducks affiliate, but only an amateur -tryout contract. Scarfone closed a deal with the Fort Wayne Komets, the Edmonton Oilers Echl connected. The Daily Cardinal has been covering the University and Madison community since 1892. Consider giving today.

