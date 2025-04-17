Sports
Virginia Men Tennis | No. 6 Virginia starts to compete in ACC championship
Cary, NC The No. 6 Virginia Mens Tennis Team (17-6, 9-4 ACC) competes at the ACC tennis championship 2025, which is held in the Cary Tennis Park.
The Cavaliers earned a BYE and start playing on Thursday, April 17 at 3.30 pm in the second round against the 13-Seed Smu.
The winner of the second round of Thursday is on Friday, April 18 at 3.30 pm opposite the 4-Seed Cal
The semi -final takes place on Saturday, April 19 at 2 p.m. The championship match is Sunday April 20 at 2 p.m.
Match Information
- Live scoring will be available for all competitions
- Thursday Second round and Friday quarterfinals have live court streams available to view
- Races on Saturday and Sunday are broadcast online at ACCNX via the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers who wear ACC network
- Tickets for the 2025 ACC Mens Tennis Championship areNow for sale on this link. Admission is free for ACC students with a school -ID and children 8 and younger. Full tournament bags are $ 30. Adults are $ 15 a day. Youth 17 and younger and non-ACC students with a valid school ID are $ 10
Virginia & ACC championship
- Virginia finished Acc Play with a record of 9-4 and earned the number 5 seed in the tournament
- The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th General ACC title
- Virginia won his last ACC title in 2023
- The Cavaliers won three straight ACC titles from 2021-2023
Cavalier Notes
- Virginia remained number 6 in the latest ITA team ranking. The Cavaliers are arranged in the top 10 all season
- The Cavaliers enter the tournament on a profit of six games
- Virginia closed the regular season with a 5-2 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday (April 11) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash
- The Cavaliers have defeated seven opponents this season in the top 25 of the ITA team ranking list
- Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team this season in Singles with a general record of 19-7. He closed the regular season 13-4 in double matches and 7-2 in the ACC. He is number 26 in the Ita Singles ranking
- First-year student Rafael Jdar has a 15-1 general singles record this season. His only loss of the year came on January 16 in the season opener against South Carolina
- Jdar closed the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record that played on the Top Singles Court. He closed the conference game with an unbeaten 8-0 mark
- JDAR went to a career-high no. 6 in the singles ranking and is the highest ranked player in the ACC
- Virginia has a 17-3 record this season at the Tophof of Singles
- Junior Mans Dahlberg comes the late season in the late season in the team in Singles wins with 18. He finished the regular season on a win of five games
- First-year Jangjun Kim closed the regular season with a general record of 12-4 and a 5-2 mark in the ACC. He is currently on a win of four games (in completed competitions)
- Kim has a 11-2 record playing on courts five and six
- Dietrich and Dahlberg Leiden the team in Double Windings this year with 12. The couple will enter the tournament on a win-streak of three games
- Dietrich and Dahlberg reached a new career-high no. 30 in the Ita Doubles Rankings
- Hopper and rice are the highest ranked Cavalier Doubles team and go to No. 23 in the ranking. They are second in the team in double winning with 10
- Hopper and Jdar complete the Cavaliers in the double rankings, which arrive at number 85
