Virginia Men Tennis | No. 6 Virginia starts to compete in ACC championship





Cary, NC The No. 6 Virginia Mens Tennis Team (17-6, 9-4 ACC) competes at the ACC tennis championship 2025, which is held in the Cary Tennis Park. The Cavaliers earned a BYE and start playing on Thursday, April 17 at 3.30 pm in the second round against the 13-Seed Smu. The winner of the second round of Thursday is on Friday, April 18 at 3.30 pm opposite the 4-Seed Cal The semi -final takes place on Saturday, April 19 at 2 p.m. The championship match is Sunday April 20 at 2 p.m. Match Information Live scoring will be available for all competitions

Thursday Second round and Friday quarterfinals have live court streams available to view

Races on Saturday and Sunday are broadcast online at ACCNX via the ESPN app. It is available through participating TV providers who wear ACC network

Tickets for the 2025 ACC Mens Tennis Championship areNow for sale on this link. Admission is free for ACC students with a school -ID and children 8 and younger. Full tournament bags are $ 30. Adults are $ 15 a day. Youth 17 and younger and non-ACC students with a valid school ID are $ 10 Virginia & ACC championship Virginia finished Acc Play with a record of 9-4 and earned the number 5 seed in the tournament

The Cavaliers are looking for their 16th General ACC title

Virginia won his last ACC title in 2023

The Cavaliers won three straight ACC titles from 2021-2023 Cavalier Notes Virginia remained number 6 in the latest ITA team ranking. The Cavaliers are arranged in the top 10 all season

The Cavaliers enter the tournament on a profit of six games

Virginia closed the regular season with a 5-2 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday (April 11) in the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash

The Cavaliers have defeated seven opponents this season in the top 25 of the ITA team ranking list

Sophomore Dylan Dietrich leads the team this season in Singles with a general record of 19-7. He closed the regular season 13-4 in double matches and 7-2 in the ACC. He is number 26 in the Ita Singles ranking

First-year student Rafael Jdar has a 15-1 general singles record this season. His only loss of the year came on January 16 in the season opener against South Carolina

Jdar closed the regular season with a perfect 11-0 record that played on the Top Singles Court. He closed the conference game with an unbeaten 8-0 mark

JDAR went to a career-high no. 6 in the singles ranking and is the highest ranked player in the ACC

Virginia has a 17-3 record this season at the Tophof of Singles

Junior Mans Dahlberg comes the late season in the late season in the team in Singles wins with 18. He finished the regular season on a win of five games

First-year Jangjun Kim closed the regular season with a general record of 12-4 and a 5-2 mark in the ACC. He is currently on a win of four games (in completed competitions)

Kim has a 11-2 record playing on courts five and six

Dietrich and Dahlberg Leiden the team in Double Windings this year with 12. The couple will enter the tournament on a win-streak of three games

Dietrich and Dahlberg reached a new career-high no. 30 in the Ita Doubles Rankings

Hopper and rice are the highest ranked Cavalier Doubles team and go to No. 23 in the ranking. They are second in the team in double winning with 10

Hopper and Jdar complete the Cavaliers in the double rankings, which arrive at number 85

