Sports
Professional hockey returns to Florence
Florence, SC (WPDE) A press conference took place on Wednesday morning to announce that a professional hockey team is taking its residence in the Florence Center.
The Pee Dee pro-hockey team is, as it has now been called, back and here to stay, which brings fast action, family pleasure and a completely new level of energy to the Florence Center, according to a new release.
Mayor of Florence, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Florence County Council chairman William Schofield said that members of the community and people in the region asked for the return of hockey and that they are overjoyed that it finally happens.
The owner of the team, Parker Moskal, said they are in the city to stay.
“Were here not to visit Florence, were here to be part of Florence, Moscal said. This is your team. It is from this city to this region, and to anyone who calls the Pee Dee at home. This is more than hockey. It is proud. It is about a positive impact on the ice and out.
The Florence Center was the home of the Pee Dee Pride Minor League Hockey team in 1997.
Today: Warrant released during the arrest of Florence Man on accusations of possessing explicit material
The team was a big hit at the community in the first few years, even sold out tickets, but treated low ticket sales against the third season and finally folded.
A local group of investors brought a hockey team back to Florence that was located from the Florence Center in 2003, but it didn't take long.
Mackie Adams van Dillon remembers the hockey teams and was even a mascot for one of them.
“Pride came in the 1997-98 season. I was 11 years old. I started to come. I knew nothing about hockey. Very strange for me. But I started to come. I immediately fell in love. I was glued to it. I begged my parents. Every night and we got season cards,” Adams said.
He added that he is now planning to take his little girl with him to see the games and hopes that she will enjoy it as much as he was.
Some people hope that the new hockey team will not be a fly-by-own.
Rex Berman, general manager of Florence Center, said he brought hockey teams to other cities and he knows what it takes for the teams to be successful.
Berman said he also did his homework.
“Doing a lot of research. Taking care of the competition. They have a number of legitimate sources to support them. That's why I think this will be successful,” Berman said.
Hayden Harrington said he believes that the new hockey will do as well as the Pee Dee Pride because the times have really changed over the course of 20 years.
“Hockey sport has taken a long way for the past 15 years. And we missed it here in Florence. You know, hockey is really a sport for everyone,” Harrington said.
Derek Lowe and Samuel Fryer were two of many classic Pee Dee Pride Jerseys at the news conference.
They both can't wait until the season starts.
“It brings everyone's youth back. Everyone who grew up here with hockey. You know, 20 years ago when it was big here,” said Lowe.
“Pee Dee Pride. Youth, those are core memories,” said Fryer.
To start things, a team name competition will start soon, giving fans the opportunity to help shape
The identity of the new franchise of Florces.
Civil servants said this is your chance to be part of local sports history.
Tickets are now for sale and season tickets are already much demand for, according to a press release.
|
Sources
2/ https://wpde.com/news/local/florence-hockey-team-pee-dee-new-name-when-time-professional-stadium-rink-nhl-south-carolina
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- England Premiership rugby in conversations for makeover inspired by Indian Cricket
- Response to the minister at the house of Jokowi, the secretary general Gérindra: does not interfere with President Prabowo
- Don: How to get money from all the Starbucks coffee you purchased | Money News
- While the state of Utah maintains a state level in the state, some preparatory measures were cut off
- Squash at Universal, swimming at Sofi. La Olympics location list is out
- Nvidia said it takes a success of $ 5.5 million
- Sudanese paramilites declare the government of opponents | BBC News
- Donald Trump Optimistic about many things with China Jinping after slapping the 245% prices
- Trump says that “ 100% '' confident in the US agreement with the EU DW 04/17/2025
- They envy says that the fighting in Gaza would end immediately if the captives are released | Gaza News
- The reason why Jokowi no longer has glasses as in his diploma
- Men's hockey: Dominick Dawes '04 returns to Norwich men's hockey in Leiden