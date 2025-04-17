Professional hockey returns to Florence

A press conference took place on Wednesday morning to announce that a professional hockey team is taking its residence in the Florence Center.

The Pee Dee pro-hockey team is, as it has now been called, back and here to stay, which brings fast action, family pleasure and a completely new level of energy to the Florence Center, according to a new release.

Mayor of Florence, Lethonia “Peaches” Barnes and Florence County Council chairman William Schofield said that members of the community and people in the region asked for the return of hockey and that they are overjoyed that it finally happens.

The owner of the team, Parker Moskal, said they are in the city to stay.

“Were here not to visit Florence, were here to be part of Florence, Moscal said. This is your team. It is from this city to this region, and to anyone who calls the Pee Dee at home. This is more than hockey. It is proud. It is about a positive impact on the ice and out.

The Florence Center was the home of the Pee Dee Pride Minor League Hockey team in 1997.

The team was a big hit at the community in the first few years, even sold out tickets, but treated low ticket sales against the third season and finally folded.

A local group of investors brought a hockey team back to Florence that was located from the Florence Center in 2003, but it didn't take long.

Mackie Adams van Dillon remembers the hockey teams and was even a mascot for one of them.

“Pride came in the 1997-98 season. I was 11 years old. I started to come. I knew nothing about hockey. Very strange for me. But I started to come. I immediately fell in love. I was glued to it. I begged my parents. Every night and we got season cards,” Adams said.

He added that he is now planning to take his little girl with him to see the games and hopes that she will enjoy it as much as he was.

Some people hope that the new hockey team will not be a fly-by-own.

Rex Berman, general manager of Florence Center, said he brought hockey teams to other cities and he knows what it takes for the teams to be successful.

Berman said he also did his homework.

“Doing a lot of research. Taking care of the competition. They have a number of legitimate sources to support them. That's why I think this will be successful,” Berman said.

Hayden Harrington said he believes that the new hockey will do as well as the Pee Dee Pride because the times have really changed over the course of 20 years.

“Hockey sport has taken a long way for the past 15 years. And we missed it here in Florence. You know, hockey is really a sport for everyone,” Harrington said.

Derek Lowe and Samuel Fryer were two of many classic Pee Dee Pride Jerseys at the news conference.

They both can't wait until the season starts.

“It brings everyone's youth back. Everyone who grew up here with hockey. You know, 20 years ago when it was big here,” said Lowe.

“Pee Dee Pride. Youth, those are core memories,” said Fryer.

To start things, a team name competition will start soon, giving fans the opportunity to help shape

The identity of the new franchise of Florces.

Civil servants said this is your chance to be part of local sports history.

Tickets are now for sale and season tickets are already much demand for, according to a press release.