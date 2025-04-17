KSOC Chief apologizes for 'unintended mistakes' with committees, national team selections





Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) President Ryu Seung-Min apologized on Wednesday for procedural missteps that were made during his term of office as head of the Korea Table Tennis Association (KTTA) from 2020 to 2024, such as the wrong acting of the National Teams of the National Teams of the National Teams.

Ryu apologized about his social media account after the Ministry of Culture, Sport and Tourism for Sportethics had demanded disciplinary measures against him on Monday for his alleged misconduct.

The ethical center said the KTTA had granted incentives for 10 percent of the sponsor funds to board members who protected deals, a law that considered a violation of the regulations and changed the national team tennis choices already selected.

Ryu, who at the time was KTTA president, is accused of negligence and violating the associations of the association.

Ryu said in response that the incentives were only granted after the formation of a formal committee and internal discussions.

The intention was to manage the association more transparent, not to pursue personal gain, he said in a statement released on Wednesday.

The KSOC president also recognized procedural errors but intentionally denied misconduct.

I respect the research and judgment of the Center for Sports Ethics, “said Ryu.” This issue stems from a lack of understanding of certain administrative procedures and unintended mistakes, not of any malignant intention. Nevertheless, as a leader I take responsibility for those shortcomings.

Ryu made similar comments during a meeting at the Jincheon National Training Center in Jincheon, North Chungcheong on Wednesday with the heads of National Sports Federations. “I also offered an apology during the meeting, he said, it was not focused in the ethical center, but rather on the federation heads and officials dedicated to developing their sport, as well as to everyone who loves sport.

Ryu said similar problems were discussed during his campaign for the KSOC presidency.

At that time I said that I would take responsibility if necessary, and I still keep that position, he said. But this should not be a political attack. I hope there is room for a fair explanation that reflects reality on the ground.

I am committed to correcting administrative supervision that comes from legal misunderstandings. I sincerely regret the confusion caused. Every statement regarding the outcome of the investigation will follow the correct legal and procedural channels. I will not avoid responsibility.

Ryu defeated the then Incumbent KSOC president Lee Kee-Heung in the January elections and started his four-year period in March.

His term positions him to supervise the selection of players and teams of the KSOC for international tournaments such as the Winter Olympics 2026, 2026 Asian competitions and 2028 LA Olympics.





Translated from the Joongang Ilbo with the help of generative AI and edited by Korea Joongang Daily Staff. By song Ji-Hoon [[email protected]]

