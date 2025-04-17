Sports
Umpirating explanation: what is a no-ball behind the foot?
Mitch Starc was over in the middle of a back-foot no-ball drama in an IPL super
When Mitch Starc was called up for a no-ball by the third referee in Delhi's super over-victory against Rajasthan, the fast bowler expected that his forefoot would be the problem, not his rear foot.
But after a look at the repetition it was clear: this was a perfect example of the rare no-ball rule with a rare foot.
Here is the 101 on another more unusual laws of cricket.
The situation:
Starc was instructed to bow the super about the capitals' capitals in their IPL 2025 collision with the royals and the veteran had admitted Quick nine points of his first four balls.
While he walked back to his stamp, the third referee passed on to the standing referee that the fourth ball was a no-ball and Rajasthan would get a free hit and an extra run to the score.
Starc arched around the Wicket to right -handed Slagman Riyan Parag and his back (left) foot came in contact with the Return Crease.
Only a bit, but it is clear that Starc's boot touches that long, white line.
The law:
While the popping fold is the marker for the front foot of the bowler and runs perpendicular to the pitch, the Return scratches Are the long lines that run parallel to the field and sit on either side of the stumps.
According to the MCC's laws of the game (law 21.5):
To be honest with a delivery compared to the feet, in the delivery step
(21.5.1) The rear foot of the bowler must come in and the Return Fold In addition to his/her explained method of delivery.
(21.5.2) The front foot of the bowler must land with a part of the foot, whether grounded or raised
On the same side of the imaginary line that connects the two middle stumps as the return crest described in 21.5.1, and
behind the popping fold.
The confusion here lies in how the different folds are assessed.
For the popping fold (front foot), as long as part of the foot is behind that line, it is a fair delivery, regardless of where the rest of the foot lands.
But if you go to the Return Fold (rear foot), that line is completely prohibited limits and if the foot makes contact with the return crack (or continues), it must be called for no-ball.
As you can see in the Starc example above, the foot can float above (or to the outside) of the return, as long as the point where the foot lands is safely inside.
The difficulty for referees here is to see where the rear foot of the bowler actually lands, because in most situations that will take place behind the standing referee. The current IPL uses the third referee to check it, but not most matches around the world.
The law is in place to prevent bowlers from coming in to bowling an obscene angle that would make it harder for the referees to judge.
To add a further insult to Starc, the following delivery was a free hit, as is the case with front and waist-high no-balls. Fortunately for the Australian his side still won the game.
