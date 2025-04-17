Jackson Cantwell: Football Prospect breaks down the coming decision Jackson Cantwell, the number 1 football perspective in the 2026 class, is working on his recruitment for his upcoming decision.

Nixa Jackson Cantwell was in a disc circle directly outside of Nixa High School in the hours after the bell. His father stood aside while the two spoke through the technique of each pitch in preparation for a coming meeting.

In the meantime, Cantwell's phone was on the cement just outside the circle. He was not interested in it because it probably filled with dozens of SMS messages. As one of the most popular high school children in America, Cantwell wanted a normality instead of seeing his name Viral Online.

Cantwell, the number 1 high school football recruitment in the class of 2026, had just revealed to the world that he was a little more than two weeks away from choosing his university destination.

“I just want to be honest, to be honest,” said Cantwell. “I have all the information I need. I am just ready to be ready and hold with my boys for my last year.”

Cantwell will make his decision on April 30 during a ceremony in the Aetos Center of Nixa for performing arts. He will choose between four hats GeorgiaMiami (Florida), Ohio State and Oregon who mark the conclusion of a recruitment process for the most sought after prospect in the history of southwestern Missouri.

“I find the best place where I can see myself grow to my full potential,” said Cantwell. “I couldn't be more excited.”

Why did Jackson Cantwell Mizzou -football excluded?

In the process of limiting his list from six to four, he eliminated the University of Michigan and the University of Missouri. The last, Cantwell, had long been connected because of the in-state SEC program and family connections.

His father, Christian Cantwell, went to Mizzou before he became a silver medal winner in the shot at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing. His mother, Teri Cantwell (formerly Steer), had served as an assistant coach on Mizzou's track and field staff after a successful shot that has placed her own career.

Mizzou was the second school that Cantwell offered before he became a five -star perspective and a household name in the recruitment world. Tigers Coach Eli Drinkwitz seemed to be aggressive in his pursuit of the Star offensive tackle, but a black and golden hat will not be on the table if Cantwell makes his decision.

“I knew I would go out of the state and played for one of those other schools,” said Cantwell. “I just knew it would happen. I have a lot of respect for Missouri. It's hard to cut someone out, but I thought that would be what I had to do today.”

Why does Jackson Visen Cantwell Oregon just before his decision?

One of the notables of Cantwell's revelations on Monday is that he has planned a definitive official visit before he makes his commitment. He will travel to Oregon on April 26-27 as Duck Coach Dan Lanning tries to make a final throw to get Cantwell to Eugene.

“I had to go back to Oregon to try to confirm some things,” said Cantwell. “I went to Oregon once and they are one of my finalists. I think that will be the last visit that I will take before I can bind.”

The timing of the visit is curious, but Cantwell said there is no reason to read in it. He spent a lot of time on Oregon campus during the Nike Nationals Track event in mid-June when he won the National Shot Put Championship with more than five feet. During the trip, he doubled through a meeting with Lanning in the football facility of the team, where he said that about 50 other coaches met him and left a good impression.

“I just want to see it again before I make my decisions,” Cantwell repeated. “I thought I would just do it now, so that I could get everything I had to know.”

How much will Jackson's Track and Field career play his decision?

Due to the track facilities of Oregon, Nike and his involvement at Team USA Track Events, the Ducks are often considered a dark horse for Cantwell's future landing site because of his success in throwing events.

Cantwell recently posted the best shot puts in the nation. He is also one of the best Discus pitchers in the nation. During his recruitment, Cantwell met with throwing coaches in Miami and Georgia, and his parents have connections with the coaches in Oregon.

Cantwell said that Track and Field will not play a major role in his decision.

“I'll find out on the way,” said Cantwell. “That is not something that I am really considering in my recruitment process. I make my decision based on football, but they all have great job programs.

“It is no secret that when you go to one of these university programs, they don't pay you to do track. They pay you to play football. I want to make sure that I can come in, learn as much as possible and try to be the best football player I can be.”

Will Jackson Cantwell register early in his next school?

Cantwell said earlier that he would probably not register early to pursue his senior season. By throwing his last year, he would give himself a chance to break one of the most prestigious track and field records Michael Carter's legendary shot put, throwwho has been since 1979.

Cantwell is the rare high school athlete that is considered able to challenge the goal. Even triple gold medal winner Ryan Crouser, perhaps the biggest Schotputter ever, spoke about Cantwell who might have broke the album.

He would have a better chance if he would stay in Nixa for the second semester of his last year. However, the football coaches at his upcoming destination would probably prefer him for the Spring Camp and gain a lead at his university career. Cantwell could easily graduate in his first semester.

“I'm 50-50 on it,” said Cantwell. “That is something that is still in the air. I'll find out while I'm going.”