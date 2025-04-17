Rivalry Match and Senior Day Highlights Final Men's Tennis Homestand

Malibu, Calif. Another exciting chapter in the Pepperdine-San Diego Men's Tennis Rivalry and Senior Day Festivities emphasize the last homestysis for the regular season for no. 28 Pepperdine Men's Tennis Team.

Pepperdine organizes no. 7 San Diego in its first annual beach party competition on Friday, April 18 at 2 p.m. Free tank tops are given to the first 100 students and shaved ice cream will be free for all fans present.

Then on Saturday the waves Saint Mary's for Senior Day are encouraged at 2 p.m. to stay after the game to recognize seniors Linus Carlsson Halldin And Chris Papa . Saturday also doubles as Aussie Day; Free Australian food will be available for present fans.

Access to all home games is free. Both competitions are made in Livestreamed via Playsight. All live stream and live Stat left can be found on the planning page of the Herentennisteam on PepperineWaves.com.

Match 23: #28 Pepperdine (14-8, 4-1 WCC) versus #7 San Diego (21-3, 6-0 WCC) | Friday, April 18 | 2 pm Pt | Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center | Malibu, Calif.

Match 24: #28 Pepperdine (14-8, 4-1 WCC) vs. Saint Mary's (5-14, 2-3 WCC) | Saturday, April 19 | 2 pm Pt | Ralphs-Straus Tennis Center | Malibu, Calif.

Exploring the waves

After a season of major disruptions, competitive fights and rapid growth, the No. 28 Pepperdine waves must answer a question on the way to the last week of the regular season.

Do they still have a Malibu -magie in it?

Tennis director Adam Schaechtle And Hiswaves have been unkind this season for top 10 teams in Malibu. In February, the waves no. 9 Texas A&M 6-1 disrupted in a competition that showed the country what the waves could do this season. A month later against no. 9 Columbia, the waves proved that their Malibu magie was not a coincidence while they drove Edward Winter 'S colossal upset over the top singles player Michael Zheng to a 4-1 victory under the lights.

For the third time this season, the waves will fight against a top 10 team in Ralphs-Stis Tennis Center, but this match will be more heated, intense and emotional than the others. With an external recording when splitting the title of the regular season and a top 16 berth on the line, Friday's game against the rival San Diego Toreros will reveal a lot about the character of the waves and the postseason ambitions. As if the rivalry of Pepperdine-San Diego needed higher commitment.

Led by No. 25 Edward Winter And the second ranked recruitment class of the country, the waves are a young group that has quickly merged into a accurate NCAA tournament team. Despite playing without three players from last year's singles, Pepperdine trusted on first -year students Lasse Pokerner ” Aleksa Pisaric ” David Fix And Hugh winter To beat eight arranged teams this year. Pepperdine needs all four of them to perform in their first San Diego rivement competition.

The match between the older winter and the Oliver Tarvet from San Diego will be an appointment of television. Winter, who won nine of his last 10 games, rose all to 19th in the national rankings this year and rode a win-streak of eight games earlier this season. With an improved serve, impressive footwork and a world-class backhand, De Winter needs every weapon in its arsenal against Tarvet's gravel-it-out-out playing style.

Despite playing various new Doubles combinations at the weekend, the waves have one nationally arranged link. The Winter Brothers rose to 60th in the ITA Doubles ranking and have a 5-4 record on top of the double ladder. Pepperdine's All-Freshman team from Pisaric and Toren is a support pillar in the line-up; They lead the team with 13 Dual-Matches victories. Both teams helped the waves to win the double point 15 times this year.

This week also marks the last home games for regular season for Captain Linus Carlsson Halldin and graduate student Chris Papa Both of which have influenced the waves this season.

Carlsson Halldin has come through in the link for the waves and conquers the victories of Pepperdine in Arizona State, Columbia and the first win of the team at UCLA since 2006. He has seven Dual-Matches victories while usually playing in third position this year. The Lefty is also one of the most successful double players of the waves, with 11 Dual Match victories while playing with three different double partners.

As far as Dad is concerned, the former Naia National Champion has been an effective double specialist for the waves for the past two seasons. The graduated senior has a 4-2 record in the double match game, plus he has six singles victories this year while playing in the sixth position for the waves.

Pepperdine has a record of 35-17 and a 22-6 mark at home against San Diego. The waves are a perfect 30-0 against the Gaels.

About the net

The story of West Coast Conference Men's Tennis cannot be told without the rivalry San Diego-Pepperdine. The pepperdine waves and San Diego Toreros I have won every competition title since 1972 and it could be claimed that this rivalry has put the WCC on the map. Every year one of these two teams makes noise at the national stage. And every year the two teams push it out in exciting, competitive competitions.

This year is no exception.

Returning almost everyone from their WCC championship title-winning team, the Toreros have been arranged in the top 20 throughout the season, have three top 10 victories and has one of the best college tennis players in Oliver Tarvet no. 3. The ITA All-American Tournament Champion from 2024 enjoys the best season of his carère. Tarvet is 21-2, has only lost one match with three sets throughout the season and can claim victories about the reign of NCAA singles champion Michael Zheng, TCU-SUperster Jack Pinnington Jones, plus a whole series of all-Americans.

Tarvet is far from a one -man show, one of the four Toreros with 20 singles wins this season. Teammates Savriyan Danilov, Neo Niedner and Stian Klaassen make the Toreros an energetic, experienced group that will be a tough out for almost every team in the nation. Not only that, USD has a top five Doubles team in Tarvet and Klaassen, which made the second round of the NCAA Doubles Championship and fourth is in the nation.

At the moment USD has three players on important singles Win Streaks. Stian Klaassen, the third Singles player of USD, stands on an 11-match win-streak that goes back to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships. No. 90 Savriyan Danilov has won his last five games in second position. And although Tarvet has only won its last five games, that low figure can be deceptive; The willingness of the junior to grind long points and make a marathon every match means that his competitions often remain unfinished.

Although injuries hinder both teams in the rivalry of this year, the Toreros have received a boost from first -year Adrien Berrut, who plays in the lower half of the Line -up. Berrut was the hero in USD's 4-3 victory over Duke over the ITA National Indoor Championships, and he has been performed all year round to make a consistent contribution for the team. He will probably be the only newcomer in the Toreros line -up.

The Toreros achieved part of the WCC title for the regular season last week, but she would make a victory for the first time since 2022 the right-hand conference champions. Except for a collapse, San Diego is a lock for a top-16 seed in the NCAA tournament and home advantage for at least the first two rounds. But if this conference tournament shakes as usual, Friday could be the first of two meetings between the rivals. No love will be lost if both teams meet next week in the WCC championships.

As for Saturday's opponent, the Saint Mary's Gaels Wanting this week a loss of two games loses against the LA area schools. The team of head coach Greg Kennett depends on a berth of the conference tournament. In fifth place in the conference classification with a 2-3 record, De Gaels are one competition for Gonzaga, Portland and LMU. Fortunately for Saint Mary's it owns the Tiebreaker about the last two teams, Plus De Gaels plays LMU before being confronted with the waves. In addition to something drastic, a victory on the lions would provide the place of the Gaels in the WCC championships.

Senior Carlos Ramos Membrives leads the team with nine double match wins and is on a win of two games that is on its way this week. The hottest player, however, is the Australian first -year student Finn Dyer, who won his last six games while playing in the lower half of the Line -up of the singles. De Gaels have a winning record in only the first position, while on the other hand they struggled in the second and fifth positions throughout the year.

Saint Mary's has won the Doubles point seven times this season and twice in conference game. Five Gaels return from last year's line-up, who wiped Pepperdine 4-0 in Moraga.

What is the following

Pepperdine will participate in the West Coast Conference Tennis Championships, held in the Aztec Tennis Center of San Diego State from 25-26 April. All relevant information can be found on the planning page of the Herentennisteam on PepperineWaves.com.