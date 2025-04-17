Quadri, African stars fall short of ITTF World Cup





Africas hopes to make a daring explanation at the ITTF World Cup 2025, while all his representatives in the first phase of the prestigious tournament in Macao, China Bogen. Nigerias Quadri Aruna and Egypt trio by Dina Meshref, Omar Assar and Hana Goda were all eliminated after they did not take to the second round. Omar Assar was the first to fell and lost 3-1 to South Koreas Jaehyun in a must-win competition. Although it was the reigning 2025 ITTF Africa Cup champion, ASAR could not overcome the sharp form of the South Korean stars. Disadvently about the game, said Jaehyun, I played well today. Assar is an excellent player, so I have done a lot of pre-match preparations, and it seems that I have performed them well. Sponsor advertisement Dina Meshref delivered a tough version against Chinas Man Kuai but eventually lost 3-1. Kuai recognized meshrefs skills and left-handed advantage, noticed, it is our first meeting, and my opponent is a left-wing with great strength. At the start of the first game I played a bit too careful, which gave Meshref a huge opportunity to win. After losing game 1, I did not give up and concentrated on every point. Hana Goda could not continue either and dropped 3-1 to the European star Sofia Polcanova, even though they show promises during the game. Quadri Aruna was the last African player who stood, but he also left the competition after a 4-0 defeat against Sweden Anton Kallberg. Although Aruna showed early dominance in the first two sets, he could not convert his benefit and he continues to struggle to break his losing streak. Kallberg's Victory marks his successive victories over the Nigerian, which reflects his dominance since they started playing against each other in 2021. Their first meeting was during a semi -final in the 2021 World Table Tennis (WTT) candidate in Tunis. Kallberg struggled to achieve a 4-3 victory. The following year, during the WTT champions, the Swedish De Nigerian trip ended in the Tour of 32, with a 3-0 win. Similarly in the 2024 WTT Smash in China it was an easy ride for the Swedish who defeated Aruna, with 3-1 in the round of 32.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dailytrust.com/quadri-african-stars-fall-short-at-ittf-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos