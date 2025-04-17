



The Spring Transfer Portal window (April 16-25) is officially open and the Michigan Wolverines will probably add more talent before the season starts. But which positions should they tackle the most? Here the three top positions of Need Michigan have to try to upgrade through the portal this spring. Quarterback It is unclear exactly what Mikey Keene has to do with, but he did not practice this spring. Even Said Sherrone Moore That Keene would throw this week, it is still unclear when he will be back to 100 percent health. Davis Warren will recover from a torn ACL all year round, making Michigan with two talented, albeit inexperienced options in Bryce Underwood and Jadyn Davis. Even if Underwood is the highest rank first-year prospect immediately QB1, the Wolverines still need a quality backup in the event that Underwood is injured or struggles as a first-year player. Davis took a snap as a real first -year student in 2024, and the Wolverines turned to Alex Orji who was in the portal at the time, but still with the team when Warren was injured in the Bowl match instead of Davis. It is clear that Davis develops a lot, so if Keene suits a while, I would feel much better if Michigan would get a quarterback before it is too late. Width Coaches are enthusiastic about Indiana transfer Donaven McCulley this spring, but there is not much to be enthusiastic about it at the moment because it relates to proven raw materials. Semaj Morgan took an important step back as a second -year student in 2024, and while boys like Fredrick Moore and Kendrick Bell have potential, they have not all put it together yet. Andrew Marsh and Jamar Browder have also received a hype this spring and have a lot of potential, but that is all it is at this point. Michigan offered the former Campbell wide recipient sincere brown that he has since dedicated in Colorado, so it seems pretty clear that the Wolverines still want a man before it all said and done. Cornerback The defense of Michigans should be really strong again, but the cornerback position has many strangers from today. Zeke Berry ended the year strongly after he had gone from Nikkel to Hoek, but can he replicate that success for a whole season? Jyaire Hill has sometimes been to the doghouse in his career, so can he take a big step forward and stay on the field? Can Shamari Earls see the field early and often as a real first -year student? Who will start at Nickel? And can Caleb Anderson be the next Aamir Hall or Josh Wallace? There are far too many questions for me to feel completely confident with the boys that Michigan currently has. If a better option is available in the portal, the Wolverines should not hesitate to make a movement. You could appeal to arguments for other functions to have made this list, but those are my personal top three positions of Nood. What about you? Let us know in the commentary section below.

