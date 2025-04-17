Sports
Toe hockey player who died in tragic crash remembered by the community with #sticks4carter
Idaho Falls a local 17-year-old is remembered by his family and community as a lively, intelligent hockey player who was full of love for his family and friends.
Carter Barnes, a son, brother, friend and avid hockey player, collapsed with his injuries after a car accident in Shelley on 12 April.
The passenger in the car, the 17-year-old Waylon Muirbrook, was transported to EIRMC after the crash, where, according to family members, he recovers from multiple back fractures.
“He enjoyed the world”
As a child, Carter was fearless, says his father, Jeff Barnes.
“He always started in things and just enjoyed life,” says Jeff. “(He) enjoyed the world and was very curious, very curious … just a smart child.”
Carter became involved with hockey at the age of four and initially fell on his skates, but always got up again, says his mother, Jodi Barnes.
Death message Carter Kenji Barnes
“He wanted to learn to skate, and we took him to an audience (ice rink) and he just couldn't even get up, you know, he was about four,” says Jodi. “He just kept falling and fell down, and he just cried because he wanted to skate so badly. And then said his cousins:” Well, you know, you learn very quickly when you put it in hockey. “
From there, Carter was a central player for the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association.
Chris Street, one of Carter's earliest coaches and mentors, remembers the day he first met Carter as a five -year -old who noticed the crowd.
“My first memory of Carter was that he had clear, lime -green socks, bright green tape and bright green hockey gloves,” says Street. “He was like a little kamikaze on the ice, he just always had a smile and always had fun.”
Carter even influenced his younger brother, 14-year-old Mason Barnes, to start hockey at just three years old and wanted to be just like his older brother.
Besides Hockey, Carter's family says that he enjoyed Mathematics and broke out at school, even honored with a mayor in 2024, and to bring his business professionals or America team to Nationals for Website -design.
“He loved building things, loved crafts, beloved geology and he loved rocks,” says Jodi. “When he was little, he would come home with his bags full of stones from the playground, and he would just say:” Well, they were just so beautiful! “
#Sticks4Carter
Not only were his coaches and family influenced by his infectious spirit, but after his tragic death, the hockey community came together wide and far to honor him with #Sticks4Carter, organized by the Idaho Falls Youth Hockey Association.
“In honor of him, Carters family asks the hockey community to show their love and support by placing hockey sticks on porches and taking a photo” Facebook Post by iFyha. “These images will be collected and shared during his monument as a tribute to the impact he has made.”
Carter Family says they have seen #Sticks4Carter messages from Fairbanks, Alaska, and pay tribute to what his hockey team calls a 'remarkable young man'.
“Carter was more than a teammate was a remarkable young man who brought friendliness, grit and positivity for every ice rink he stepped,” says the Facebook -post of iFyha. “His loss is deeply felt and our thoughts are with his family, friends, coaches and teammates.”
On the day of the accident, Carter and his friend, the 17-year-old Waylon Muirbrook, had just completed a tour of Idaho State University, because both would graduate from high school next year.
His parents remember that he both called them before he started the ride to Idaho Falls and recovered his discussions with various ISU employees while trying to find a path to mechanical engineering.
“One thing he would always do if you talk to him on the phone, he would always say that I love you. Even if I had forgotten it, he was always on top of it,” says Jeff. “(At night) he would always brush his teeth, then he would give me a big hug every night and tell me that he loved me and he would see me in the morning. Every night, like a timepiece.”
Carters Celebration of Life with Be Help Help Friday at 11 am, and the Ammon North Stake Center, located on 4363 East 17th Street.
Visitation with the family will be held on Thursday from 6 pm in Wood Funeral Home East Side, located on 963 S. Ammon Road, and on Friday from 10-10: 45 hours in the church prior to the services.
If you want to donate to the family for funeral costs, Click here to go to Jodi Barnes' Venmo.
