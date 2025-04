Iryna Shevchenko: A champion for table tennis and female coaches

Table Tennis Canada is pleased to welcome Iryna Shevchenko to the Mentoring Program for Women's Coach. Coming from Gatineau, Quebec, iRyna embodies the spirit of the Ottawa region and brings her an impressive 27 years of experience in table tennis. Her journey in sport is not only proof of her dedication, but also a reflection of her dedication to cherish talent and inspire the next generation of athletes. Iryna's passion for coaching was inflamed during her five years of study at National University of Sports of Ukraine, where she obtained a master's degree in physical health and table tennis coaching. This educational background has equipped her with the knowledge and skills to share her love for the game and at the same time help athletes to develop their skills. Iryna comes from a family of educators and finds an enormous joy in teaching and is proud of the growth of her students both on and next to the table. With 14 years of coaching experience, Iryna has worked with athletes of all ages and skill levels, from seniors to competitive youth players, both in Ukraine and Canada. Her coaching repertoire includes group lessons, private lessons and leading programs in community centers, with its versatility and dedication to sport. In the Mentoring Program for Women's Coach, Iryna is primarily focused on the development of athlete, refinement of technical skills and guiding female players to excel in table tennis. She emphasizes the importance of mental health and helps athletes to build resilience, focus and confidence in both competition and life. Her holistic coaching philosophy gives priority to technical excellence and at the same time promotes a love for sport in an inclusive and supporting environment. Outside table tennis, Iryna enjoys a variety of outdoor activities, including walking and trail running, as well as practicing yoga. As a certified TRX instructor, she absorbs fitness in her lifestyle, and promotes overall well-being. Iryna picks up inspiration from her father, who was her first coach and taught her the values ​​of dedication and education. She is also motivated by successful female coaches and athletes who break barriers in sport. As she is starting this mentoring journey, Iryna is looking forward to learning new strategies for the development of athlete and to expand its leadership skills. With her wealth of experience and relentless passion for the sport, Iryna Shevchenko is ready to have a significant impact in the table tennis community, which inspires both her athletes and colleague coaches while helping to grow the sport in Canada.

