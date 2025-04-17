Sports
Cricket board will probably remove assistant -coach Abhishek Nayar; Support staff set up for overhaul
The Assistant coach Absishek Nayar of the Indian cricket team was only dismissed for eight months in the assignment of a gap with a controversial member of the support staff, although the test debacles against New Zealand and Australia are quoted as the reason for his foreigner.
If management sources have to be believed, Nayar is already intimated about the decision of the BCCI.
“While the recent test debacles of India (against New -Zeeland and Australia) have led to churning, but there is also a feeling in the BCCI that Nayar became a scapegoat between an important member of the support staff and a senior star player,” a BCCI source told PTI.
Fielding coach t Dilip and power and conditioning coach Soham Desai are also on the way to the outside after completing more than three years in their respective positions.
The new standard operational procedure of the BCCI has closed the term of office of the support staff for three years.
It is learned that India's very first power and fitness coach Adrian Le Roux will probably return for a second stint. The South African is credited on a large scale for heralding a new fitness culture in the then Sourv Ganguly-guided Indian team during the 2003 World Cup.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, when he was contacted by PTI, chose to bypass the question.
“Certain things will be completed. You will receive a press nut from the BCCI in a few days,” said Saikia when he was asked about the development.
The 41-year-old Nayar, a former all-rounder who played three ODIs, but largely a domestic loyal to 103 first-class games, did not respond to a text message sent by PTI.
His presence regarded as counterproductive as
It is learned that the removal of Nayar was on the maps after Sitanshu Kotak was added to the support staff of the Indian team as an extra Batting Coach.
“… Just after the tour by Australia, an assessment meeting was made by the BCCI. The top officials of the board, including secretary Devajit Saikia and vice-president Rajeev Shukla, were present together with important members associated with the Indian team and the national selectors,” said the BCI-Bron.
“On the sidelines of the meeting, a powerful member of the support staff expressed his concern about the presence of Nayar and said that he turns out to be counterproductive in the dressing room.
“While the BCCI did not act immediately, but they brought in Kotak, the former Saurashtra Run accumulator. It was a way to lines Nayar on the side during the Champions trophy,” the source added.
It is understood that Nayar was not the first-choice assistant for head coach Gautam Gambhir when the agreements were completed.
He was appointed to act as a bridge between The Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma, with whom he shared a close friendship because of their time together as Mumbai teammates.
Nayar and Dilip have been the “most trusted lieutenants” of the Indian skipper and it is not known whether Rohit was kept up to date by the BCCI mandar lines about these decisions.
