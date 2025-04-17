Sports
Division II football bracket expansion, women's flag football proposal under the actions of the most important management council.
The Division II Management Council has supported a recommendation this week to expand the Division II Football Championship from 28 to 32 teams, starting with the 2025 championship. The recommendation needs the final approval of the II Executive Board, which will meet Tuesday.
This recommendation came from two important actions on the NCAA treaty of 2025. First, the Division II board approved the new exceptions on the triennial budget process that makes the changes of Bracket possible when the championship policy changes. Secondly, the II members division voted to make football an automatic qualification sport, to replace the earned-access model.
According to the Division II Championship policy, Bracket extends should be considered when automatic qualifications make up more than 50% of the field. With 16 conferences that are eligible for automatic qualification in 2025, 57% of the current 28-team Beugel would consist of automatic qualifications. To meet this shift, the bracket should expand to 32 teams. There will be no change in the formula for the championship date. However, the four no. 1 seeds no longer receive bye's below this new format.
“This step to expansion reflects our dedication to fairness and opportunities in Division II -football,” says Roberta Page, director of athletics at Slippery Rock and chairman of the Management Council. “Because the division is adding automatic qualification to football for the first time this fall, it is essential that our championship structure is evolving to adjust to that growth. The most important thing is that this change gives more student athletes the opportunity to compete for a national title and part of the championship experience that they have hardly worked.”
Flag football for ladies
The Management Council has also sponsored a NCAA Co -Contribution Proposal from 2026 to add flag football as an emerging sport for women.
The NCAA committee for women's athletics, which supervises the emerging Sports for Women program, promoted that every division legislation sponsor to add flag football. Once in the program, a sport must have at least 40 schools that sponsor the sport at Varsity level and meet the minimal competition and participant requirements (such as reflected in the NCAA Sports Sponsorship and Participation Database) to be eligible for the Championship status.
Flag football has been one of the fastest growing sports in the country. At least 65 NCAA schools sponsor this year on the flag football of women's flags football at the club or Varsity level, with more planned to participate in 2026. Flag football has also been added as a sport for the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028.
Eligible assessment working group
The Council received an update on the work of the II working group for assessing Review, a 25-person group consisting of members of the Division II Academic Requirements Committee and Legislation Committee. The chairman of the Division II Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Management Council and the Board of Directors are also in the committee as an ex officio, non-voice members.
The assessment started with a focus on issues on seasons of competition and period of suitability. The group also assessed feedback from the Division II management structure and affiliated groups in areas that must be tackled because of the current landscape in Intercollegial athletics.
A Division II member of the membership research was sent this week to request feedback about the first concepts developed by the group. The group will use the research results to make final recommendations to the Management Council and the board this summer.
Division II Operating Plan
As part of the development of the Division II -Operational Plan, the Management Council assessed the results of the Division II and membership study that was last distributed in 2018. The survey was the final phase of collecting information to receive membership input before the strategic planning and financial committee starts with the preparation of the preparation of the preparation and the preparation of the preparation and the drafting and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation of the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the drafting and the drafting and the preparation of the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and the preparation and financial terms. Approval by the Management Council and Implementation Council this fall.
Members of the Management Council discussed whether consistent issues that have been discussed in the research results must be added to the operational plan for continuous focus by the division.
Other items:
- Football officer:The Council possibly approved the allowance of official crews in the football championship from the same number of civil servants as their respective conferences that use during the regular season.
- Cross Country Selections:The Council approved the change of the selection criteria of the cross-country good, so that the competition of head-to-head has more weight when selecting large teams, effective for the 2025 championship. A victory of head-to-head now counts as a 1.5 victory, while the comparisons of the second row counts.
- Third -party relationships:In concept, the Council approved a non-contamination proposal to offer schools, conferences and the national office with more flexibility to enter into agreements with external organizations. If approved in the legislative form in July, the proposal would be in force August 1.
- Tryouts clarification/medical exam:In draft, the Council approved a non -troubled proposal to clarify that a medical examination for currently registered students must be managed within six months before their participation in a try -out. If approved in the legislative form in July, the proposal would be in force August 1.
|
