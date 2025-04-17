



Iga Swiatek wins again in Stuttgart. After her first round bye, World No. 2 Swiatek a place in the quarterfinals of the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix with a 6-2, 6-2 second round victory over the Croatian qualification Jana Fett. Stuttgart: Draws|Scores|Order of play “I'm glad I found a little rhythm,” Swiatek said afterwards. “I gave myself the time to feel the field and everything. It felt great. I am happy that I still have a chance to play here.” The Pole is the dominant power on clay during this decade and its Stuttgart versions are no exception. This is the fourth performance of Swiateek at this tournament and she never succeeded in making the quarterfinals or better. Here are more remarkable figures for the latest win from Swiatek: 11: Swiatek is now 11-1 in the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix. She won the title in her first two performances at the event and defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final of 2022 and 2023. Her only Stuttgart loss was for the final champion Elena Rybakina in last year's semi -final. 18: With her victory over 153rd fett, former world no. 1 Swiateek has won its last 18 games against players who are outside the top 150. Her most recent loss for a player arranged under no. 150 came more than four years ago. It was against another Croat, Ana Konjuh, who was arranged at number 338 when she defeated Swiatek in Miami 2021 (Alexandra Eala defeated Swiatek in Miami this year, while he was arranged at no. 140.) 0: Swiatek zipped through the first set without being confronted with a breaking point. In that respect, Fett was also solid and saved six of the eight breakpoints with which she was confronted in the opening frame, but she could not get into the Swiatek service games. 1:16: In the second set, Fett made a bit of a movement, earned her first service break in the opening match and led 2-0. But that would be the size of her rise, because Swiatek won the next six games to close the game in 1 hour and 16 minutes. 9: Fett was canceled by double errors. She hit nine in the competition – including one that lost the first set, and another at the second match point of Swiateek to complete the meeting. 81: Swiatek, on the other hand, was fantastic with her own delivery, dropped only once and won 81 percent of her first-service points. 0-4: Fett fell on 0-4 against top 10 players in her career, but in the past she came close to a top 10 victory, when she held two match points against number 2 Caroline Wozniacki in the second round of the Australian Open 2018. Wozniacki fought back to win that match -then won her first Grand SLAMPLEGIJ. 0-5: In the quarterfinals, Swiatek will take on nr. 7 Seed Emma Navarro of the United States or 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko from Latvia. Swiatek is 2-0 against Navarro, but Ostapenko is a completely different story. Swiatek has never beat Ostapenko in their five career meetings, including a loss this year in Doha.

