85 Athletes Jostle for Offiong Edem Foundation N2.5 million table tennis price money





The Offiong Edem Foundation Table Tennis Mini Tournament started on Thursday morning in Calabar, with seven states and 85 athletes participating. The fifth edition of the competition that stands at the Table Tennis Hall UJ Esuene Stadium Calabar ends on Saturday, April 19, 2025. The competition is open to less than 13, under 15 and youth categories. The participating states are Anambra, Abia, Akwa Ibom ', Bayelsa, Delta, Rivers and a table tennis academy of Akwa Ibom', Ultra King Club, UYO. In a chat with the southern examiner, the sixth time African champion and sponsor or the foundation, Offiong Edem explained that the reason for the foundation and the Mini Tournament is a decision to return home and return it to the Society and other less privileged children the opportunity to learn and play table tennis. She continued that table tennis should not end with her, so her decision to share her experiences and talents with the younger generation. Offiong announced that from next year the competition will become national and remembered that with the newly closed Niger Delta Development Commission Sports Festival, two products from its foundation won two gold medal and a silver medal for Cross River State in table tennis. The Nigerian number one female table tennis player said that there are many talents throughout the country, which is why there is a need for the Nigerian players to go abroad. She regretted that the biggest challenge for the game of table tennis in Nigeria is a lack of sponsorship, because players have to beg when they want to attend a match. Offiong confessed that many table tennis players have to resort to self -sponsorship to participate in competition inside and outside the country. The four times Olympian appealed to the sponsorship of the private sector of table tennis. About why she retired so early from competitive table tennis competitions, Offiong stated that she decided to retire because she had to take care of younger

