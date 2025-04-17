Main school head football coach arrested for inappropriate behavior with students: PCSO

A teacher and main football coach at Bartow High School is confronted with serious charges, accused of inappropriate behavior towards several female students.

Arrest of Tyler Eden

The background story:

The office of the Sheriff of Polk County says that the investigation into Tyler Eden, 31, started on 2 April 2025, after a parent reported inappropriate conversations between their daughter and Eden.

PCSO says that the teenager has met Eden to help him with athletic chores, so that she could earn service hours in the community. In the dressing room, Eden is said to have told the teenager that he wanted sex with her, despite the fact that he was married, with whom the student said she didn't want to talk about that.

Video: Florida Fiery Chase leads to the arrest of man released for murder in the past, say delegates

The next day, according to researchers, the teenager Eden asked for a T-shirt after her hoodie was caught in a box and her zip breaker broke open. Allegedly, Eden responded by completely zipping the student's coat and then repairing the hoodie before handing her a T-shirt.

PCSO says the teenager went to another dressing room to turn into the T-shirt, then turned around and saw Eden standing behind her and watching. He then complimented the student's bra and said several times that, according to delegates, no cameras were set up in the area.

Researchers say that Eden has asked the teenager not to report him. She reported the meeting to her parents that evening and went to school managers the next day.

Mugshot from Tyler Eden. Courtesy: Polk County Jail.

Administrators interviewed Eden and told him that he was placed on leave, after which Eden reportedly admitted that the student helped the zipper to repair while the teenager asked for his help.

PCSO says that two more female students came up during the investigation, with one who told representatives that Eden spoke about how it would be “easy to do certain things” in the changing rooms because there were no cameras.

Another student said that Eden asked her what she wanted to do after her graduation. When she said she wanted to become a gynecologist, Eden said he would fit that job well because he liked to perform oral sex in women.

Researchers arrested Eden and booked him in the prison of Polk County.

Read: Teenage charged for murder of the first degree after the death of ex-girlfriend in Hernando County

What they say:

Sheriff Grady Judd has released the following explanation: “Not only is this very unsuitable behavior by a teacher, imagine how scared this student was. Here was the main football coach who already discussed the offended behavior, turns out her clothes, and then follows her in a dressing room where he is not cameras, and coach is – hunting our children.”

Superintendent Fred Heid from Polk County Public Schools has also released a statement: “It is unconsciously that an educator and coach would perform this kind of behavior with students. This person has shown that he cannot be familiar with and deserves to get justice for his actions. We praise the office of the Polk County Sheriff.”

What is the following:

Eden is confronted with the following costs:

Awkward violation against a student by an authority figure

Lusty and voluptuous touch of a minor

Voyeurism

Follow Fox 13 on YouTube

The source: This story is written with information from the Sheriff's Office by Polk County.

Stay connected to Fox 13 Tampa: