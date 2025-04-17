



Annapolis, md. – The tennis team of the Navy men travels to Lewisburg this week, PA. The Mids (22-14, 8-0 Patriot League), which are the best placed team in the event, open on Friday in the quarter-finals round against Loyola (2-16, 0-7 Patriot League) or Boston U. (0-13, 0-6 Patriot League). Links to live results of the competitions can be found on Navysports.com. The eighth placed greyhounds and ninth placed terriers play in the opening round on Thursday at 1 p.m. The two teams did not meet each other during the 2025 season. The winner of the match is moving forward to the quarter-final match on Friday, where it will be confronted opposite 9 o'clock Navy, booked a 4-0 win over Loyola on April 8 and beat Boston with the score of 7-0 on March 23. The winner of that match will be confronted in the semi -final round on Saturday at 10 am with the fourth placed army or fifth placed Colgate. The Black Knights and Raiders meet each other for the first time this season at 11 am Navy recorded a 4-0 win over the army on Saturday and defeated Colgate, 6-1, on March 1. The other half of the bracket is received by second seed and tournament paste Buckknell. The Bizon plays on Friday in the quarterfinals in the seventh -placed Lafayette, with the winner going in the semi -final round of Saturday against a third placed Lehigh or sixth placed Holy Cross. The champion match will be played on Sunday at 1 p.m. Navy has reached the champion match of the tournament in each of the last 12 seasons in which it was held. The Mids saw their run of five-right Patriot League tournament titles end last year with a 4-3 loss for Boston U. Navy's 15 Patriot League titles are most in sport. 2025 Patriot League Men's Tennis Championship schedule

Thursday, April 17 first round

No. 8 Loyola Maryland (2-16, 0-7) vs. no. 9 Boston University (0-13, 0-6), 1 p.m. Friday, April 18, quarterfinals

No. 1 Navy (22-14, 8-0) versus no. 8/9 winner, 9 hours

No. 4 Army West Point (12-7, 4-3) versus no. 5 Colgate (12-8, 4-3), 11 hours

No. 3 Lehigh (12-9, 6-2) versus no. 6 Holy Cross (8-10, 3-5), 1:30 pm

No. 2 Buckknell (16-6, 6-1) versus no. 7 Lafayette (5-16, 2-6), 4 p.m. Saturday, April 19, semi -final

No. 1/8/9 vs. No. 4/5, 10 hours

No. 3/6 vs. no. 2/7, 2 p.m. Sunday April 20 championship

Semi -final 1 winner versus semi -final 2 winner, 1 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://navysports.com/news/2025/4/17/mens-tennis-mens-tennis-heads-to-league-tournament.aspx

