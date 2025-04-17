Fargo is it about being competitive or give students opportunities? Are 15 students enough to have a Varsity program in IJscooi next season?

Those were just a few talk points during an stakeholder meeting at North High School on Wednesday, because administrators of Fargo Public Schools held an open discussion with parents, players, coaches and other members of every school community to weigh the future of Jongenhockey in Fargo South and Fargo North.

Those with an established interest in each program filled the North High Commons area to ask questions, express their concerns and have an open dialogue about a potential cooperative between Zuid and North, starting with the 2025-26 school year.

I think we knew that there is a wide range of facial points about this, said Todd Olson, director of student activities for FPS. We know the numbers, we have had great feedback from people and take this into account.

Fargo Public Schools Director of Student Activities Todd Olson speaks to attendees during a discussion about a potential cooperative between Fargo North and Fargo South Boys Hockey on Wednesday 16 April 2025 in North High. Ryan Spitza / The Forum

The subject arose after the dissolution of the South/Fargo Shanley Co-Op last week, so that the Bruins without a co-op partner for next season and not have enough players to be self-sufficient.

The discussion lasted a little more than an hour and contained a range of talk points with part numbers, district boundaries, cutbacks on players, co-op branding and much more.

Olson said the district hopes to make a decision in the following month. After a decision has been made and approved by the district, a CO-on-request must be jointly submitted to the North Dakota High School Activities Association for approval from the Board of Directors.

Co-op agreements extend three seasons.

Some people present have expressed their wish that more open discussions will be held before a possible decision is made, so that they are concerned that a definitive judgment will be made prior to a further dialogue.

See how it will play here in the coming week or two and then make some decisions, Olson said.

Olson was accompanied by South Activities Director Mike Beaton and North Activities Director than Shultis in the most important discussion on Wednesday. Olson kicked things off with a slide show that presented boyshockey party data of each of the districts three secondary schools and NDHSAA co-op guidelines.

The data in particular emphasized that South is expected to have only 15 players available to string the skates for a self -standing program next season. South -coach Matt Hansen noticed no goalkeeper on that song.

Data presented during Wednesday's meeting show the expected participation numbers in Jongenshockey for the three secondary schools of Fargo. Wearing / Fargo Public Schools

Although some expressed support in South as a stand -alone, others noticed that it is not as feasible as it seems. A typical Hockey -Line -Up consists of 12 attackers, six defenders and two goalkeepers.

That assumes that all those 15 children come out for the team, Beaton said. And that does not take into account that the group of 10 children will be those second -year students (next season), perhaps Bantam are eligible and can choose to play with the youth program.

That 15 is an assumption that each of that second -year student will be hockey for the last year.

A short bank, Beaton said, also increases the risk of injury and creates a competitive disadvantage, especially without more than in the fold.

We don't have a keeper in that group to play, Beaton said. And be a hockey keeper yourself, you can't just decide suddenly as a second -year student, you are going to play goalkeeper and we can't force a child to play goalkeeper. So it's very difficult.

An important topic was drawing the border between being competitive and offering the most opportunities for students to play.

One participant shared the opinion that if the problem is really about participation, the rising of South and North is the right choice. When it comes to creating a competitive program, a cooperative is more suitable.

I think we should consider both, Beaton said. Competitive can certainly help in terms of numbers. Children will see success and want to be part of it. But I also want to look at it from a safety perspective. It is difficult to play with 12 or 14 children or whatever it is. We also want to keep children safe and what will be the safest for children.

Mike Beaton, director of Fargo South activities, speaks to attendees during a discussion about a potential cooperative between Fargo North and Fargo South Boys Hockey on Wednesday, April 16, 2025 in North High. Ryan Spitza / The Forum

There was a concern that the formation of a cooperative would mean that they should cut a multitude of players from the program. North has been self -sufficient in its history and has to cut players every season.

With a combined estimate of 55 players between South and North next year, 15 should be cut after Tryouts, assuming 40 players are saved between Varsity and Junior Varsity scheders.

I think that is always a concern, Shultis told the forum on Tuesday. I think you definitely look at every scenario in that aspect. That is always something that when you add more players to every team or tryout, there are only so many places.

School proud was also an important talk point. Spartans Captain Connor Long, who will be Junior next season, was asked to share his opinion about a possible merger with South.

I grew up to want to go north, play for North and play against South, Long told the audience. At the same time, looking at these figures, I experienced hockey in high school. Fifteen children in a Varsity team, I don't think it would be very good for every child. Only the physicality that plays as Spartan, not with South Kids, it just means much more than playing with South Kids.

I grew up with wanting to play against South, playing in the Colosseum against South and experiencing all my boys, but you have to do what you have to do.

Brody Medina from West Fargo checks Fargo North's Connor Long on Tuesday January 14, 2025 in Scheels Arena. David Samson / The Forum

A parent said that her son is playing for South and for him, having the chance to play the sport that he loves, is much more useful than which logo he wears.

He just wants to play hockey, the parent said. I don't think it's about when he is a Spartan or a brown. In the end he just wants to play hockey. As parents, I think we all just have to work together and find out how our children can play hockey.

North Principal Travis Christensen said there is no perfect answer for someone involved.

There is no easy or correct answer in the figures on the screen, Christensen said. So wherever this is, it will not be optimal for everyone. Wherever this lands, my hope is that the passion that is here would come here on a Wednesday evening at 5:30, means that we care about the program and care about the children.

If it is one program or two programs, I hope that this will continue with whatever way we go.