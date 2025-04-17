USA Football to lead Olympic efforts before Los Angeles competitions in 2028





USA Football is officially certified as the national administrative body for American football by the American Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the organization announced on Thursday. Flag football is shown for the first time at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. USA Football will be in charge of selecting, training and leading the national teams of the American men and women on the international stage. Being formally certified as the national administrative body is a historical achievement, enormous honor and incredible responsibility, because the Olympic debut of the flag football is getting closer. We thank the USOPC for approval and support during this process, said Scott Hallenbeck, CEO of the US, in a statement. The NFL and all our partners were also grateful for their continuous support and belief in our mission. This milestone is proof of the hard work and the dedication of our athletes, coaches and the entire organization. National team member Darrell Houssh Doucette runs with the ball against Switzerland in the world championships. Lester Barnes / USA Football Our dedication to this great game and the growing community has never been stronger. Team USA flag football that competes in LA 2028 will inspire athletes worldwide to grow the sport in both flags and to tackle football, he said. Flag football is one of the fastest growing sports in the United States, especially for female players. According to USA Football, in the 10 years from 2014 to 2023 the number of girls aged 6 to 12 with the sport 222%, to more than 129,300 participants. More than 230,800 girls played last year for 6 to 17 years. High school Girls flag football is now punished in 14 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Mississippi, New York, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Tennessee. At the university level, the NCAA is investigating flag football as part of his Emerging Sports for Women program. More sports from NBC News Team Usas Isabella Geraci, who played college basketball in South Carolina Upstate, said she grew up playing tackle football in high school because flag football was not offered as it is now. She mentioned NCAA fairs as extremely important for the growth of the game. You have these children here who can now pay the university by playing a sport they love, just like any other university athlete, she told NBC News. It is deserved very well. Geraci, together with Heren- and Damese Squadrons from Team USA, works in August selected for the World Games in Chengdu, China. Next month they will participate in a training camp in Charlotte, North Carolina, where the schedules are trimmed from 18 to 12 players. Both teams will try to claim a new gold medal after they won first place last year at the IFAF Flag Football World Championships in the Pajulahti Olympic Training Center in Lahti, Finland. But that's just the direct goal. In the long term they have their eyes focused on the ultimate price: an Olympic gold medal in 2028. It would be the highest honor, Geraci said. As an athlete that grows up, that is a thing that you always want to do, represent your country at the Olympic Games. So to be able to do that for flag football, the first time it will be inside [the Games]It would be a surrealistic experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/sports/olympics/usa-football-olympics-la2028-rcna201667 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos