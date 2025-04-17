Denver Music Duo Tennis to hang their rackets

Tennis consists of a man and wife Duo and has been a large part of their marriage since their early 1920s.

Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley, from Denver, are every part of tennis. From the talent to the Tourbus drivers. All seven albums of the band have been written, paid and released by them.

While tennis is coming to an end, tennis is not the marriage.

That gets a lot confused, Riley said. I think it was inevitable because our band is currently synonymous with our marriage.

The two told CPR News that this indefinite hiatus opens the chance for them to explore various creative points of sale, but also an opportunity to define their marriage again.

That has been one of the interesting things from the band that it is inextricably linked to our relationship, Moore said. That is actually what has been so in -depth, and then it is, to be honest, one of the motivations to take a break, is just to rediscover what our marriage is outside the background of this big threatening project, this striving that we are going since the year that we have been married.

The end of this 15-year project, embracing their marriage and the openness to explore new opportunities are being tackled in their upcoming album, face down down in the Garden Coming Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out Out OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT OUT IS 25 April. Their Swan number is accompanied by a farewell trip.

The first song written for the album, 12 Blown Tyres, is the by -product of their challenges that return from their last tour. They had blown every band on their van and one on their trailer.

And we blew the differential on our axis. There were just so many problems and it really felt like the world was against us, Riley said. It just felt like we would never come home.

On the side of the highway, Moore looked forward to a dozen exploded tires. Once they were back on the road, she wrote the song under a mile.

We didn't really want to write this album, we had many conversations about it, she said. But we had something like that, we have to, there are these numbers, 12 bloated tires were one of them who just beg to be born. We had to do it.

At the wedding and the weight of Desire there are two other singles released before the album. In addition to the album, they do not share a collection of Demos from 2009 and 2010, when their marriage was new and they learned each other's musical talents.

This is literally the most unrefined version of our band. It's loose, Riley said. No, we didn't know what we were doing.

Within their first shared apartment, Moore and Riley reminded them to get home from work and play music and write for each other.

These songs are the origin of tennis and the beginning of discovering the boundaries needed to work with a loved one.

I think running a company together is not great for a wedding, but we are really lucky that that is something that we have been able to do. There is no disabled. From the moment we wake up until the moment we go to bed we are worried about, thinking, taking decisions for the band or things of the band, and I think it changed our dynamics as a couple, Moore said. I don't think in a bad way, in a way of partners we feel like a team, it's a bond with us, and I think that really has been very special.

Thanks to tennis Patrick Riley and Alaina Moore from Tennis

The two make all aspects of tennis music and the two make every business decision behind the scenes. In the process of making this album they started an inventory of the last one and a half decade as the band.

We have played a thousand shows and because we have produced everything and self -release and self -release and self -tour and be able to manage and do all these things, we realized that we had been burning the candle on both ends for a long time, Riley said.

Looking ahead, the opportunities are apparently endless for the group. The two are large sailors and release long stints that live on sailing boats. It is a cornerstone of their creativity.

Moore is working on a book about the parallels between sailing and performance.

Going to the sea and leaving Port feels exactly the same in my body as the stage on a show to start a show and staring at this huge, huge crowd. You can exchange the other with the ocean, with the sea that strange the feeling that it can perceive you and this uniform mood has the energy of a crowd.

As they go further from tennis, face down in the garden is everything they still have to say.

We had the feeling that we had the energy for a final album that both of us could both support and could not stand in the phone, Riley said. We both feel very proud.