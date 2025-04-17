Sathiyan Gnanasekaran Plot his return to the elite





Indian table tennis aas sathiyan gnanasekaran is at an exciting moment in his journey when the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) League is preparing for season 6. The recent playing auction, held on Tuesday, brought a new spark to the competition and marked a new chapter in Indian Table Tennis. It was fantastic, Sathiyan told the bridge in an exclusive interview, which reflected on the live auction experience. This was the first time that a gaming auction was held for a table tennis competition and it was super exciting to see it live. Everyone went fast for the players they wanted, and I am really happy to be back at Dabang Delhi. Sathiyan, who was retained by his former team, will return with a renewed sense of motivation and fame, while watching a strong campaign in the coming season. Confronted with bright rivals Now confirmed with the Utt-Line-Up, Sathiyan focuses all his sights on important competitors. There are many good players in the competition, but one of the hardest would certainly be Alvaro. He was a fierce competitor. I am excited to play against him and Kanak this season, he said, embrace the spirit of competition. Way to recovery and revival Sathiyans Journey has not been without his setbacks. Once ranked in the top 25 in the world, he stood for injury -related challenges that derailed his momentum. From 2014, when I came to the Indian team until 2023, I had a great run in the top 50 and 25. But I hit a malaise due to some injury problems, he shared. Now I work on my fitness to be in top form. With the new WTT system, much has changed in the international calendar. You must be physically and mentally fit to maintain your ranking. The WTT Series Finals rankings, introduced for 2025, have changed the qualification path for the WTT final that require consistent versions during the year. For Sathiyan that means more focus, more grind. With the World Championships on the Horizon, Sathiyan has a clear route map: I want to break back in the top 50 and finally strive to the top 20. The world championships is my first target, and then there is no break if we immediately go to Utt season 6 in Ahmedabad. It is crucial to stay in good shape and to be physically prepared. While he continues his comeback -Sathiyan remains one of the most dedicated names in Indian table tennis ready to inspire at every competition. I hope we can deliver a Dabang performance again, he smiled. With passion in his heart and goal in his game, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is a player to pay attention to not only in the UTT, but on the global stage.

