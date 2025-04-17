Sports
Bartow High Football Coach arrested for inappropriate behavior towards students
Bartow, Fla. The main football coach of Bartow High School was arrested for inappropriate behavior towards female students, representatives said on Thursday.
The Sheriff's Office of Polk County stated that they started an investigation on 2 April after a parent had reported inappropriate conversations that Tyler Eden, 31, had with their daughter when she met to perform extracurricular work in exchange for service hours of the community. Eden has also been a PE teacher at the school since 2023.
Detectives interviewed students and a school manager during their research and learned that Eden asked a student if she wanted to earn community hours by helping him with his athletic chores. The student agreed and went to the dressing room.
PCSO said that while the victim sorted football helmets in the direction of Eden, he talked to her about a teacher who “wanted to have sex with him” in the dressing room. The victim told Eden that she did not want to talk about that, but Eden continued the conversation and told her that he was married but still wanted to do sexual activity with the teacher.
The next day the victim returned to perform more community service. While she helped Eden to break down boxes, her hoodiejack was caught on a box and the zipper broke open. Because she wore the hoodie as top, she asked Eden if she could have a T-shirt to put on so that she could cover herself.
The victim said that Eden was stuck when it was completely opened. Eden repeatedly tried to 'repair' the jacket, despite the fact that the victim told him she felt uncomfortable, and he finally gave her a T-shirt.
The victim entered a separate dressing room area to change, but when she turned around, she said Eden stood behind her and looked. According to PCSO, Eden complimented her bra and repeatedly told her that there were no cameras. She again told Eden that she felt uncomfortable and Eden asked her not to report the incident.
PCSO said the student told her parents that evening, and then the school managers the next day. Eden said managers that he only gave the student of a shirt. However, when he was informed that he was placed on administrative leave, he stated that he “wanted to admit something” and told the staff he had tried to help repair the victim's zipper at her request.
Detectives interviewed two other female students during the research. It was reported that Eden told her that there were no cameras in the changing rooms and that it would “be easy to do certain things there”. He also told her a similar story about another teacher who wanted sex with him.
The second student told investigators that Eden asked her what she wanted to do when she graduated, to which she replied that she wanted to go to university to become an obstetrician/gynecologist. According to PCSO, Eden told the student in the graphic language that he himself would be “a good gynecologist” because he liked to perform oral sex. He then asked the victim if she wanted to earn the hours of the community and she refused.
It is unconsciously that an educator and coach would have this kind of behavior with students. This person has shown that he cannot be trusted and deserves to become fair for his actions. We praise the Sheriffs office of Polk County for their thorough research and for taking action to protect students, “said Fred Heid, Chief Inspector of Polk County Public Schools.
PCPS said in a statement that because of the arrest of Edens work, they will end up and he will have no further involvement with students.
Eden was arrested and accused of lusty violation against a student by an authority figure, lusty and voluptuous touch of a minor and voyeurism. He was booked in the prison of Polk County and will have a hearing of the first appearance on April 17.
