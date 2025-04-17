Sports
Rolland de Ravel called Sun Belt Men's Tennis Player of the Year, Mueller called Sun Belt Coach of the Year
Rolland de Ravel is going on the conference championship this weekend with a 20-6 singles record on the year and is 8-4 this spring. In double match he is 19-4 general and 14-3 in the spring. In the fall, he made the ITA -regional semi -finals by beating two players from UvA and won the ITA East Sectional Consolation Drawing players from Clemson and Harvard. In the spring he wins victories over Cornell, Virginia Tech and Liberty and a straight victory in the conference player of the year of last year, DimitrisSpaliouras from Georgia Southern. This season he is ranked as high as no. 88 in Singles and No. 41 in Doubles.
Mueller led the monarchs to a 14-8 general record and the Sun calls Regular Season Championship for the third consecutive season. ODU is currently number 56 in the country and has arranged two singles players during the year and three double teams. This is the third Conference Coach of the Year Award for Mueller, because he was named Conference USA Coach of the Year and Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2023 in 2018. He earned ITA Regional Coach of the Year -Subjunctions in 2024.
Together with his player of the year, Rolland de Ravel was appointed as the first team of Sun Belt for Singles and Doubles.
Odu is the number 1 seed on the Sun Belt Conference Championships and records on Friday at 10 am No. 8 Seed James Madison in the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia.
2025 Sun is calling Mens Tennis Awards:
Men's tennis player to watch:Baran Soyler, Georgia State
Mens Tennis Newcomer of the Year:Christopher Norlin, Coastal Carolina
Mens Tennis Freshman of the Year:HIiro Sakamoto, Troy
Singles First Team All-Conference
Dimitris Paliouras, Georgia Southern
Baran Soyler, Georgia State
Edward Tymes, Georgia State
Javier Montoya, South -Alabama
Singles Second Team All-Conference
Christopher Norlin, Coastal Carolina
Aaron James Williams, Georgia Southern
Pol del Castillo, Georgia Southern
Oriol Filli Gimenez, Louisiana
Braden Hannig, Zuid -Alabama
Yeray Andres Pastor, Troy
Doubles the first team All-Conference
Laurent Julia Calac / Aaron James Williams, Georgia Southern
Doubles the second team All-Conference
Pol del Castillo / Dimitris Paliouras, Georgia Southern
Braden Hannig / Javier Montoya, South Alabama
Noah Martens / Nicolas Simkin, Troy
