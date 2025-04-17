



New Orleans Old Dominion Junior Cosme Rolland de Ravel was named Sun Belt Conference Mens Tennis Player of the Year and Dominick Mueller was named Coach of the Year, De Sun Belt announced on Thursday. The mood was carried out by the head coaches of the competitions. Rolland de Ravel is going on the conference championship this weekend with a 20-6 singles record on the year and is 8-4 this spring. In double match he is 19-4 general and 14-3 in the spring. In the fall, he made the ITA -regional semi -finals by beating two players from UvA and won the ITA East Sectional Consolation Drawing players from Clemson and Harvard. In the spring he wins victories over Cornell, Virginia Tech and Liberty and a straight victory in the conference player of the year of last year, DimitrisSpaliouras from Georgia Southern. This season he is ranked as high as no. 88 in Singles and No. 41 in Doubles. Mueller led the monarchs to a 14-8 general record and the Sun calls Regular Season Championship for the third consecutive season. ODU is currently number 56 in the country and has arranged two singles players during the year and three double teams. This is the third Conference Coach of the Year Award for Mueller, because he was named Conference USA Coach of the Year and Sun Belt Coach of the Year in 2023 in 2018. He earned ITA Regional Coach of the Year -Subjunctions in 2024. Together with his player of the year, Rolland de Ravel was appointed as the first team of Sun Belt for Singles and Doubles. Connor Van Schalkwyk also earned firsts of first team. In the fall, Van Schalkwyk won the ITA Regionals and was the only Sun Belt player who participated in the NCAA Singles Tournament. He is 15-11 general in the year, 9-8 in the spring and 3-1 in competition game. He is currently at number 123 in the country. Rolland de Ravel earned the first team of distinctions in double with partner Adam Majchrzak. The duo is 16-4 in the year and 11-3 this spring. After losing three consecutive games early in the spring, they are currently on a 12-match winning streak. Connor and Codie van Schalkwyk also earned the first team Doubles Honors and are currently number 88 in the country. The number 1 double team for the monarchs, the brothers are 13-6 general and 8-2 in the spring. They have won seven of their last eight completed competitions. Odu is the number 1 seed on the Sun Belt Conference Championships and records on Friday at 10 am No. 8 Seed James Madison in the Rome Tennis Center in Rome, Georgia. 2025 Sun is calling Mens Tennis Awards: Men's tennis player to watch:Baran Soyler, Georgia State Mens Tennis Newcomer of the Year:Christopher Norlin, Coastal Carolina Mens Tennis Freshman of the Year:HIiro Sakamoto, Troy Singles First Team All-Conference Dimitris Paliouras, Georgia Southern Baran Soyler, Georgia State Edward Tymes, Georgia State Javier Montoya, South -Alabama Singles Second Team All-Conference Christopher Norlin, Coastal Carolina Aaron James Williams, Georgia Southern Pol del Castillo, Georgia Southern Oriol Filli Gimenez, Louisiana Braden Hannig, Zuid -Alabama Yeray Andres Pastor, Troy Doubles the first team All-Conference Laurent Julia Calac / Aaron James Williams, Georgia Southern Doubles the second team All-Conference Pol del Castillo / Dimitris Paliouras, Georgia Southern Braden Hannig / Javier Montoya, South Alabama Noah Martens / Nicolas Simkin, Troy

