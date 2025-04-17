*The boys are in Buffalo tonight for the last match of this season 2024-25, and they have one job. It is not often that one loss can make a huge difference for an organization, but lose this game? Draft spot goes from 6 to 4. That is a big problem. Must lose. [BSH]

*Speaking of losses, Matvei Michkov is not going to win the Calder trophy. But that's okay. Because he is great. [Inquirer]

*As soon as the buzzer sounds at the game of tonight, all eyes go to Danny Brieres big jobs out of season, the greatest of which he can choose to coach this team ahead. Perhaps it should be Jonesys Pal and Alex Bumps coach, Pat Ferschweiler. [The Athletic]

*And then there is the big fish: David Carle. Maybe the flyers can lure him away from Denver? [Inquirer]

*When there are expectations, some will surpass and some will fall a lot, much short. These are those who did those things. [Sportsnet]

*And finally, still try to decide who you have these yoffs? A simple choice is to jump in the Battle of Ontario and to root for our boy G. [ESPN]