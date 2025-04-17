African stars crash from 2025 ITTF World Cup – Voice of Nigeria





African players concluded their participation in the ITTF World Cup 2025 in Macao, China, as Egypt Dina Meshref, Omar Assar, Hana Goda and Nigerias Quadri Aruna, will not continue to the second phase of the prestigious tournament. Omar Assar needed a victory to secure their spots in the second round and was the first to be confronted with a defeat and lost 3-1 to South Koreas Jaehyun. Despite his efforts, Assar, the ITTF -Africa Cup champion 2025, was unable to overcome the Asian star. Jaehyun acknowledged the difficulty of the competition and explained, I played well today. Assar is an excellent player, so I have done a lot of pre-match preparations, and it seems that I have performed them well. Dina Meshref also had a tough fight against Chinas-Man Kuai, but eventually fell 3-1. Kuai praised Meshrefs skills, and said: It is our first meeting and my opponent is a left -wing force. At the start of the first game I played a bit too careful, which gave Meshref a huge opportunity to win. After losing game 1, I did not give up and concentrated on every point. Hana Goda faced the European superstar Sofia Polcanova and was beaten 3-1 despite a strong performance. Polcanova praised Goda and said: Today was a very difficult match. Hana Goda is a very good player, promising. She is still so young and has many good results. I had to fight for every ball. ' “In the end I think I managed my nerves pretty well, and the first set was very important to win. I also like her; we practice a lot on tour, and she is very passionate about table tennis. I hope she stays her best and is a bright future for her. Quadri Aruna was the last African player who left the tournament. Despite the fact that he had a lead in the first two sets against Sweden Anton Kallberg, Aruna fell 4-0 and failed to continue to the second phase.

