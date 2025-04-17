Josh Heupel on Nico Iamaleava leaves Tennessee Tennessee -Coach Josh Heupel shares feelings about the exit of Nico Iamaleava from De Vols and 'non -contact' tag. Sports pulse

Hundreds of players have officially entered the transfer portal since the spring window of the University Football balls has been opened on Wednesday, with no more examined than former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

The rising third-year second-year-olds can end if one of the warning stories of the early zero era after his efforts for an updated contract with the Volunteers By sitting out of team activities, they resulted in the fact that Tennessee and coach Josh Heupel quickly continued from last year's starter.

There is no one who is bigger than the program, Heupel said.

Iamaleava is now on the open market as the top perspective that is currently available in the portal. The volunteers will focus the search for his replacement on two internal candidates, but will almost certainly add a transfer themselves, possibly an established power four starter.

Let's break down the best players available in this spring window, which will remain open until Friday:

QB Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee)

Iamaleavas Appeal is clear. He has the experience to start in the SEC after he led the volunteers to the play -off of the University Football as a Redshirt -first -year student. He has the size, athletics and arm power to develop into one of the best passers in the Bowl distribution. It is extremely rare that a quarterback from his caliber is on the market, especially at this time of the year. The investigation about his departure from Tennessee will eventually fade in the background, replaced by two more urgent concerns. One, Iamaleava has set up most of its production against the weakest teams in last year's schedule and on average only 5.1 yards per attempt against ranked competition. And two, his next program will have measurably less talent than the one he has left behind, so that he has put even more pressure on him to quickly deliver his obvious potential.

Edge Beau Atkinson (North Carolina)

Atkinson only uses his own potential after down a team-high 7 bags for the Tar Heels in 2024. He still has to develop into more a three-down Lineman after being used largely in situational duty for North Carolina. But Edge Rushers are a premium, so look for the junior to tap a lot of some of the top programs in the Power Four. The fact that Atkinson is eligible for another two years increases his profession.

Ot Joe Cotton (South Dakota)

Offensive tackles are also valuable raw materials. Cotton turned into an All-Conference Pick into his two seasons in South Dakota and has the frame to compete in the Power Four from a physical perspective. However, the transition from the subdivision champion is intense and cotton may need time to connect to the higher level of competition. But there are very little in the bowl -under distribution without the need for extra bodies on the outside of the attacking line.

Edge Elo Modozie (Army)

Modozie is perhaps the most intriguing defender in the portal after obtaining all-conference awards for one of the best defenses of the past seasons as a second-year student. He had a total of 34 tackles and 6 bags for the Black Knights, who finished the year fourth in fourth place in scoring. Modozie has the burst to be an effective pass Rusher and the coverage skills to slide into the Power Four in the starting line -up.

Trebor Pena (Syracuse)

Pena is the top receiver in the portal after recalling 84 catches for 941 Yards and a team-best nine scores for the Orange in 2024. While the sixth-year senior can also contribute to the return game, he is the most valuable as a Move-the-Chain-Chains security blanket: Pena earned recipes earned. This would make him a welcome fit at almost every power four stop. An obvious destination would be Miami, so Pena could make the replacement for Xavier Restrepo.

At Tanner Koziool (Wisconsin)

Koziol is a double dip transfer that played in Ball State last season and played at Wisconsin in the winter before leaving the program halfway through the spring exercises. (Another important transfer, former Idaho recipient Mark Hamper, also left the badgers after signing in December.) Koziol had 94 catches for 839 Yards last season, earned all-conference subjessions for the third time and has the size and ball skills to be extremely productive at the level of the Power four.

CB Julian Neal (Stanford)

Just like Koziol, Neal left Fresno State for Stanford in December, but will switch for the second time after former coach Troy Taylors resigned last month. The 6-foot-2 senior had two interceptions for the Bulldogs last season in its first piece of extensive playing time. He will probably go to safety or in the slot machine in the Power Four, which would play as Neals size and willingness to attack football and at the same time compensate for the worries about his ability to turn and run with recipients on the outside.

Edge TJ Bush (Liberty)

A lack of prototypic size kept Bush under the radar as a traditional recruit, but did not prevent him from making a big impact as a starter for the flames for two years. He earned a second team All-League awards in 2024 after leading Liberty with 9 tackles for loss and 5 bags. Bush does not translate as a lineman in the Power Four, but would have value as an impact Rusher with an infectious high engine.

DT De'marion Thomas (Vanderbilt)

The 335-pound Junior fits a specific need as a blocker-inulated nose guard in a 3-4 basic defense. That is a role that he admirably fulfilled for the Commodores last season, with every competition for one of the greatest success stories in the Power Four. Although his playing style can put a cap on the number of interested programs, Thomas will be looking for his part of the lovers for size and experience at the interior of the defensive front.

WR Micah Hudson (Texas A&M)

The former five-star recruit had 123 receiving yards as a first-year student at Texas Tech before switching to Texas A&M in the winter. Back in the portal months later, Hudson's only should make the recruitment profile an attractive option for programs that are looking for immediate depth. But teams will also have to see Hudson as a bit of a development perspective, given the questions about his ability to create separation on the ability of Power Four.