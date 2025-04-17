Ann Arbor, me. – Wed manuel The Donald R. Shepherd director of the University of Michigan announced this on Thursday (April 17) Kristi Gannon Fisher has been appointed as main field hockey coach. Gannon Fisher, a double all-American and Big Ten Conference Athlete of the Year as a Wolverine Student-Athlete (2000-03), has spent nine total seasons with the coaching staff as a full-time assistant (2009, '19 -24) and two as voluntary coaches of Um (2006).

Gannon Fisher becomes the eighth head coach in Michigan's program history, dating from 1973, and takes full control over the UM Field Hockey program after the retirement of 25-year-old head coach Marcia Pankratz .

“I am very happy that Kristi will take the reins of our field hockey program after her enormous contributions, both as an assistant coach as a former student athlete in All-America Michigan,” Manuel said. “She is passionate about this university and the field hockey program and someone who is really admired by her former teammates and fellow alums, as well as the student athletes she helped to develop more than two stints about the UMFH coaching staff. She bleed through and through to the future.”

“Michigan Field Hockey gave me more than I could ever have imagined,” said Gannon Fisher, “both as a student athlete as a coach. This program is my family, and I am more than grateful to serve as a head coach. It is a lifelong dream come true.

“I am honored to carry the torch forward Marcia Pankratz's incredible 25 years of dedication. My deepest thanks to Athletic Director Guardian Manuel and Assistant -atletic director Andra Krievs for the confidence they have placed in me. I am excited to experience this next chapter in addition to and with the relentive support of my husband, Jim, and our great children Jake, Kaci and Karli, and to continue the great legacy of the development of strong Michigan women and winning championships. “

Since the return of Gannon Fisher to Ann Arbor in 2019, Michigan has conquered a Big Ten title of the regular season and three tournament crowns and qualified five times for the NCAA tournament, which earned a national second place in the spring of 2021.

Michigan captured Big in Tournament titles in 2022 and 2024 and excelled in a busy calendar year 2021 with two competitive seasons because of the COVID-19 Pandemie. The Spring 2021 Wolverines placed a 15-3 record, wiped the Big Ten Conference regular season and tournament crowns and reached the NCAA championship game, where they dropped a 4-3 heart-seater in an extension of two-time defender North Carolina. UM arranged among the national leaders with a sterling 0.61 goals against average, 10 shutouts and only 7.9 shots and 3.8 penalty corners allowed per match. Michigan went 16-5 that autumn, earned the number 1 ranking for the first time in program history, reached the NCAA quart finale and corresponded to a program-high four NFHCA all-Americans.

Gannon Fisher was a striking as a student of the Veldhockey-Hockey athlete (2000-03) and was a double NFHCA First Team All-American (2002, '03) and four-fold selection for the All-Big Ten First Team, and was only the fourth player to make in the conference history. As a senior in 2003 she was recognized as the Big Ten Player of the Year and offered a nice bookend for her 2000 Big Ten Freshman of the Year Award. She played a season in Michigan with her older sister, Kelli, herself a triple all-American who was recorded in 2020 in the Hon of Honor of Michigan Athletics.

Gannon Fisher was a crucial member of the NCAA Championship team of the Wolverines of 2001 and earned the all-tournament team of distinctions after scoring the second goal in the 2-0 victory of UM against Maryland in the championship match. It is one of the top 10 in every large UMFH career category with 37 goals, 26 assists and 100 career points.

Gannon Fisher also spent four years as a member of the USA Field Hockey Women's National Team (2003-06), in which she had 45 international caps and a few international goals. She contributed to American silver medals on the Pan American Cup 2004 and 2001 Americas Cup and participated in the 2004 Olympic qualifying tournament. She participated in the 2006 qualifying match, where the US fourth claimed to earn a berth for Premiere's International event.

Originally from Escondido, California, Gannon Fisher graduated from Michigan in 2006 with a diploma in physical education. She is married to Jim Fisher, a graduate in Michigan from 2005 and a three -year football letter winner as a tight end, and has three children, Jacob, Kaci and Karli.