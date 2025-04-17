Transfer WR Micah Hudson to visit Utah Football





Salt Lake CityThe Kyle Wheatingham football program needs help with the recipient position, and they can find it soon. Former five -star receiver Micah Hudson will visit the UTES this weekend for the spring competition, the news that was first reported by Steve Wiltfong of ON3. Hudson started his university career as a real first -year student at Texas Tech and played under head coach Joey McGuire. But with limited snaps on the field, he went into the transfer portal in December 2024. Only two weeks later, on December 15, he worked for Texas A&M. That movement did not stay for Longby March, head coach Mike Elko confirmed that Hudson was no longer part of the program. Looking ahead, Hudson has still been eligible for another three years, plus a Redshirt in his back pocket if necessary. Related: Utah Basketball: Alex Jensens Staff built, Focus shifts to recruitment Micah Hudson goes to Utah Football Hudson will visit Salt Lake City this week. The UTES need help at the recipient position and Hudson could answer their needs. He came from Lake Belton High School in Texas as a five -star recruitment in the class of 2024 and earned a place under the elite of the nation. He was the number 16 general prospect in the country, according to the composite ranking of 247 Sports, and held a rating of .9934. His high school statistics supported the hype: 202 receptions for 3,868 yards and 37 touchdowns, plus 1,243 hurrying and 11 more scores. During his senior season alone, he entered 70 catches for 1,353 Yards and 18 touchdowns. It is not surprising that he attracted interest from all over the country and received more than 30 stock market offers. Micah Hudson's Scouting Report A very productive receiver at the level of high school, he also made an impact as a returning and returner with his talent for large plays. Explosive weapon with high use that thrives both outside and in the lock. Built lean and athletic, with surprising wire -like power. He is a vertical threat with an excellent first step, making him dangerous after the catch. A naturally in the air, he can turn through the traffic to transport disputed throws. He is tough with the ball in his hands and has a talent for making highlight-reel grippers, thanks to strong hands, body control and sharp adaptation skills. Elusive and difficult to bring down as soon as he moves.

