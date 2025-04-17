Sports
Technical Tennis Innocished Rivalry with Belmont in Doyle's last match as Golden Eagle Head Coach
By Dylan Vazzano, TTU Sport information
Cookeville, tenn. – Saturday until the Tech Tennis season 2025 will also bring the bittersweet conclusion to one of the most successful and impactful eras of Golden Eagle Tennis.
When the Purple and Gold Play organizes CTN Cours at 2 p.m. from Tech Tennis Courts, the program will say goodbye to his longest-in-life and at a second-winning head coach in the program history, Kenny Doyle. The six-time OVC coach of the year, which the author has helped five NCAA Tournament performances, five OVC tournament titles and seven regular conference championships in the conference, will retire at the end of the season.
Saturday's game will also be the final in the TTU Carrières of Seniors Darek Kuczynski and Lukas Krause.
Access to the final is free.
A pension reception, which celebrates the 16-year-old Tennessee Tech career of Coach Doyle, is also in the books for Tuesday 29 April at 3 p.m. in the Eagles Nest of the Hooper Eblen Center. The event is open to the public.
A look at Tennessee Tech
Despite a victory in their last match in Eastern Illinois on April 12, the Golden Eagles (2-11, 1-2 hl) will miss the Horizon League tournament closely, regardless of the outcome of Saturday with Belmont.
The 4-0 triumph of Tech about the Panthers saw the purple and gold conquer the double point to join Singles victories from Oliver Dao, Darek Kuczynski and Ricard Garavi Yepez. Kuczynski's solo nod was his team-leading fifth of the year.
As far as the double game is concerned, Alex Alvarez and Murilo Burckhardt have formed the top tandem of TTU behind a 5-4 record. The pair claimed a victory over Eiu in Saturday's game in Charleston.
The 156 career victories of Doyle are in second place on the list of the program of all time, while his 86 conference nods of the tops are under the technical coaching ranks. While he is set to complete his 16one Years of conducting the Golden Eagles, Doyle has a strikingly winning percentage of the conference.
Under the leadership of Doyle, Tech broke his ticket to five NCAA tournaments, including four straight performances of 2016-19 that became the first OVC school since MTSU in the 90s claiming a four-fruit. The Golden Eagles also provided an offer in the NCAA tournament 2022 after the top of Belmont to win the OVC tournament.
A look at Belmont
The final against Belmont was appropriate after the two schools had gone up time and again when the lights were the brightest and the stage was the largest. The Golden Eagles and Bruins met in five of the last six conference tournament championship competitions, with technology winning in 2022, 2019 and 2018, and Belmont that set the purple and gold in 2023 and 2021.
This year's Bruins (10-10, 3-0 hl) have already dressed the South Division of the Horizon League behind a flawless conference record. Belmont defeated both South Indiana and East On-Ontininois behind identical 7-0 decisions to join a narrow 4-3 victory at TSU in the last match of the club on April 5.
Sabi Roi leads the club with 11 singles victories, while Charlie Robin and Esunge Ndumbe each have 10 solo nodding this season. NDUMBE has the number 1 position for the Bruins the most visited and has an 8-6 record of the top lock. Diego Castro and Eli Mizerski have formed the most formidable Doubleduo of the team behind a 10-4 tandem record.
In the series
Tech still leads the all-time series 19-17, even though he has fallen five directly to Belmont since he surpasses the Bruins at the top of the 2022 OVC Tournament Championship match. Belmont secured last year's regular season meeting thanks to a 4-3 victory in Nashville before he hit Tech from the semi-final of the Horizon League tournament with a 4-0 win.
Photos by Thomas Cornhern
|
