Grand Forks The National Collegiate Hockey Conference had its worst non -conference record this season in a decade.

It meant that only two teams qualified for the NCAA tournament.

When the NCAA tournament started, it was the same old one.

Western Michigan won the NCAA National Championship on Saturday evening and defeated Boston University 6-2 in the final.

It marked the seventh National Championship in the last nine tournaments for the NCHC. Und, Minnesota Duluth and Denver also won titles during that period.

The NCHC went 6-1 in the NCAA tournament this season. The only loss was for itself. West -Michigan played Denver in the semi -final.

It is more than 40 years ago that a men's hockey conference on a run like this has become. The old Western Collegiate Hockey Association won 10 from 11 national titles from 1973-83.

In the last decade, the only other conferences that win a national championship are the ECAC and Hockey East. They all won one.

The Big ten, with all its wealth, power and publicity, still has to win another NCAA title since the competition was formed in 2013-14. The last time one of the members won a national title was 18 years ago, when Michigan State did it. The leader of that team is now 43 years old.

There have been worries about college hockey that the Big is about to take over with all the football money that has been completed to hockey.

Various experts announced that time had come after the NCAA Tournament First Round from 2023, where the Big ten Beatdowns gave across the board. Minnesota defeated Canisius 9-2, Michigan defeated Colgate 11-1, Penn State defeated Michigan Tech 8-0 and Ohio State defeated Harvard 8-1.

But since that round, the BIG is at a modest 9-12 in the NCAA tournament.

Only one Big Ten team has even reached the champion match in the last seven years (six tournaments).

There are underlying reasons why other schools are wary of the Big Ten and the money.

De Big ten recently won many recruitment fights for top perspectives.

Since 2019, the Big at 24 NHL has first round picks. Hockey East has had 16. The NCHC transferred five and two to the Big Ten and Hockey East after a year.

Some Big Ten teams spent the second half of this season trying to shake the NCHC for its best players.

A few important players go to the Big ten. St. Cloud State Second-Round Draft Pick Colin Ralph is transferred to Michigan State. Und third-rounder Jayden Perron goes to Michigan. Omaha third-rounder Tanner Ludtke goes to Minnesota.

Some Big Ten schools throw a lot of money at the top of the Canadian Hockey League players, who are eligible for university hockey from this fall.

Superstar Gavin McKenna, the projected No. 1 general choice in 2026, is a huge name, image and similarity offers. If he goes to university, he will probably go into the Hobey Baker Award Frontrunner next season, who says something given the winner Isaac Howard from the 2025 of Michigan State is planning to return to school.

A lot of attention is paid to the Top NHL -Prasts in College Hockey and for a good reason. They are often the best players.

Four of the last five winners of the Hobey Baker Award are the first round NHL-Picks Howard (no. 31), Boston University's Macklin Celebrini (no. 1), Michigan's Adam Fantilli (no. 3) and Cole Caufield van Wisconsin (no. 15).

This year's Hobey Hat-Truc was all Picks in the first round Howard, Boston College's Ryan Leonard (no. 8) and Denver's Zeev Buium (no. 12)

But there is currently an interesting paradox in college hockey. Teams loaded with top NHL prospects have sometimes been good, sometimes very good, but nobody has won the national title.

There have been 16 hockey teams with Vier-Plus NHL First-rounders in their selection. Five have reached the frozen four. Three missed the NCAA tournament. Only one reached the final and it lost.

Michigan has had no fewer than 12 first rounders since 2019, including four of the top five picks in 2021, but the Wolverines never won the Big Ten conference title with that group. Their last NCAA championship was 27 years ago.

The smaller Michigan schools West -Michigan and Ferris State have played more recent for NCAA titles than the great ones.

The last team with several NHL-Picks in the first round to win an NCAA title was und in 2016. That team had two: Nick Schmaltz and Brock Boeer.

The only picks in the first round to have won a national title for the past eight years (and seven tournaments) are Minnesota Duluth's Riley Tufte and Denver's Zeev Buium.

Two of the last three national champions have not selected players in the top 65 of the NHL concept.

The List of Frozen Four Most Outstanding Players In The Last Decade: Owen Michaels (UndDrafted), Matt Davis (Undrafted), Jacob Quillan (UndDrafted), Mike Benning (Fourth-Round Pick), Bobby Trivigno (Undrafted), Parkerd), Parkaft), Lukosevicius (Unsigned) and Drake Caggiula (Unsigned).

Thomas Vanek van Minnesota is the last pick in the first round to win Frozen Four Most Outstanding Player. That was 22 years ago.

This does not mean that teams full of NHL -Prasts cannot win.

Minnesota, with three first Rounders, arrived in 2023 within two minutes. Boston College was close by in 2024.

But year after year, College hockey teams continue to prove that you can build championship schedules without storing the most coveted recruits in the country.

West -Michigan did that this year and completed the Trifecta. The Broncos won the NCHC regular seasonal title, play-off title and national title. Their only top 100 NHL-Pick on the Roster was a first-year student Zach Nehring, who went no. 82.

The last team that completed the Trifecta was Union in 2014. The Dutch had one NHL choice on that schedule third-rounder Shayne Gostisbeere.

It is important to note that the Big has recently made great jumps in the regular season with its top perspectives.

The NCHC had five times in six years from 2014-15 to 2019 to 2019 to 2019 to 2019 to 2019 to 2019 to 2019 to 2019. But the Big Ten has had the best non -conference record since the Pandemie.

It simply has not been able to reach the bump in the play -offs.

It was again the NCHC.

Maybe it wasn't really a Down year for the competition. It may have been a victim of bad conditions.

Five teams played the majority of their non -conference schedule without a top -attacking player.

Und was without a first -line center Cameron Berg. Colorado College was without first -line center Noah Laba. The state of Arizona was without a first-line center Artem Shlaine, an NCHC player of the year finalist. Omaha was without Ludtke, his first -line winger. Minnesota Duluth was without Max Plante, his Point-Per game leader.

West -Michigan and Denver remained relatively healthy through non -conference and came in the National Tournament.

It was another victory and another National Championship for the NCHC.

Worries about the money from the BIG Ten that is fed by football and basketball programs. It is difficult to compete with money when it comes to recruitment. But that's nothing new. The Big ten has been recruiting top -nhl -picks for a while.

Will that be the same as national championships at some point? Time will learn it.

But the NCHC has had the National Tournament for ten years.