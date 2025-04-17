



Lexington, SC For the first time since 2022, the Presbyterian College Women's Tennis Team will participate in the Big South Championship in the Lexington County Tennis Complex on Friday, April 18, taking on the number 1 Charleston Southern Buccaneers. MatchDay Central – Semi -final

Matchup: No. 4 Presbyterian (6-16, Big South: 2-3) versus no. 1 Charleston Southern (15-4, Big South: 5-0)

DATE:Friday, April 18 at 9:00 am

Location: Lexington County Tennis Complex (Lexington, SC)

Live results:Statbroadcast.com Exploring the Buccaneers -Charleston Southern has taken a 15-4 record with a 5-0 record in competition game. They have defeated Gardner-Webb, Longwood, Radford, Asheville and PC, while they have not allowed more than one point of each Big South team.

-Senior Amila Jusufbegovic leads the team with a 11-3 singles record while mainly competing in the number four place.

– Jusufbegovic is accompanied by Senior Noa Boyd, because the duo in double leads the team with a 9-8 record, all played on the number one position.

-Csu leads the I-series division between the two teams 17-2 after having removed PC 6-1 earlier this season.

– The Buccaneers are head coach Anca Dumitrcu led by the seventh year. A look at the blue hose – Presbyterian has taken a record of 6-16 this season and picked up their victories over Lander, Queens, Alabama A&M, Converse, Longwood and Radford.

– SeniorValentina de SousaThe team leads with a 10-11 singles record and took eight victories over number three position, one on the number two lock and one while competing in fourth position.

– Junior McKenzie Davis and freshmen Mary Ellen Longmire Are the teams that lead a double tandem with a 11-3 mark while competing on the number two and three slots.

– The blue hose is led by the sixth year head coachJoel Roberts. Postal season Awards Prior to the 2025 Big South Women's Tennis Championship, the Big South Conference announced its annual All-Conference Awards. The Presbyterian College Women's Tennis Team was well represented with five total awards earned by three striking student athletes. Junior McKenzie Davis Led the blue hose with a solid show, earned the first team All-Big South Singles, Second Team All-Big South Doubles, a place in the Big South All-Academic team and the prestigious title of 2025 Big South Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Senior Claudia Sanchez the second team picked up All-Big South Singles recognition, while first-year students Mary Ellen Longmire became a member of Davis on the second team All-Big South Doubles list. Big South Davis Senior McKenzie Davis The Big South Player of the Week was mentioned for the second consecutive week after a few dominant versions in both Doubles and singles competitions. She earned her first title on February 19 after the team had completed a 7-0 Sweep about Alabama A&M. Davis played a key role in this game and provided the victory over the number three double position while he collaborated with Mary Ellen Longmire . The duo brought down the Naomi blanks of Alabama A&M and Ntokozo Zungu 6-1. Davis followed with a Straight-Set Singles victory at the number two Slot and beat the Alicia Owegi van de Bulldogs 6-0, 6-1. The next day the blue snake fell to Chattanooga in a narrow battle where Davis booked another Doubles victory alongside Longmire. They achieved Chattanooga's Margaret Manolachand Emma Pedretti at number three Slot 6-3. Again competing at the number two singles position, Davis completed the perfect week by beating the MOCS 'Madlena Orlova 6-3, 6-0. The following week Davis proved her consistency and competed for the number two singles position during the weekend, she placed two straight set victories and beat Savanna Kollock 6-3, 6-3 against Davidson before she blanked Lais Martins 6-0, 6-0. Her dominant game earned her the Big South Award on 26 February.

