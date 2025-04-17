



Northfield, vt. The athletic department of Norwich University announced the appointment of Alumnus on Thursday Dominick Dawes '04 As only the 12th head coach in the 116-year history of the men's ice hockey program. The winning coach of the National Championship has achieved an impressive 240 career victories and a .617-win percentage, in addition to helping the cadets to the national championship of 2003 as a player in the chestnut brown and gold. “My family and I are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to return to Central Vermont and the Norwich Hockey program in Leiden,” said coach Dawes. “I really want to thank President Ltgen Broadmeadow, vice president of student affairs and commander BG McCollough [VSM]Director of Athletics Ed Hockenbury The search committee and the Blueline Club for their trust and support. Norwich has been an important part of my life for the past 25 years and I am delighted to make contact with alumni again, to make contact with the Central Vermont community and to collaborate with our student athletes. Our mission is to maintain and build the proud tradition of excellence that Defies Norwich Hockeyon and of the Ice. Go wick! “ Dawes returns to Northfield after having spent the last nine seasons behind the couch at Stevenson University. In 2016 he was appointed as the first head coach for the inaugural men's hockey program at Stevenson University, so that the young team quickly led to a place in the national ranking. Under his leadership, the Mustangs Midlantic Conference (Mac) insured titles in five of his nine seasons, emphasized by the very first berth in the NCAA tournament after the recent season 2024-25. During his term of office in Stevenson, he successfully recruited and supervised two finalists for the prestigious Sid Watson Award who was presented annually to the Division III National Player of the Year. His guidance also resulted in the fact that three Mustangs were named AHCA All-Americans, in addition to numerous big prize winners of the Mac and the United Collegiate Hockey Conference (UCHC). Prior to Stevenson, he led Neumann University to a National Championship in 2009 and was named National Division III Coach of the Year of the American Hockey Coaches Association (AHCA). Coach Dawes collected 107 victories during his seven -year term of office at Neumann. As a member of the Norwich Hockey program, he made an important contribution to Cadetteams that reached the frozen four of his four years as a player. His career on the ice includes scoring 47 points in 101 games. One of his most remarkable moments in chestnut brown and gold was the playing goal in the 2003 NCAA quarte finals against Trinity College. The goal has a Furious four goals of four goals 5-4 Comeback victory concluded that the team produced to the second national championship of the program. “I am very happy that one of one's own own Norwich has risen to the top of a very competitive search process that re -confirms the power of our hockey program for men,” said Norwich University Director of Athletics Ed Hockenbury . “In addition to an important member of some historically large teams in Norwich, including the 2003-National Champions, Dominick stood out when he made his love for our institution and vision aware of where he is planning to take the program. He is a talented coach with an impressive record of success at the highest level of Himhockey. Dawes inherits a cadet program that achieved a berth in the last New England Hockey Conference (NEHC) Champion match to close the 2024-25 season. While Norwich is preparing for the inaugural Little East Conference (LEC) competition in the coming season 2025-26, the team will be put forward by First-Team All-Conference Defender Cooper Bertrand (Caledon, on.) and Second team All-Conference Goalddiger Mole (Toronto, is.). “We are lucky that Dominick returns to Kreitzberg Arena as the leader of our program, and I am proud of welcoming him and his wife and children in Norwich,” Hockenbury said.

